Razorbacks schedule visit with highly touted shooting guard
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 2026 4-star shooting guard Cole Cloer has set up another official visit with Arkansas for the weekend of Oct. 2, according to Hogville.
The 6-foot-7, 190 pound guard has set up a few other visits, including North Carolina State (Aug. 29), Florida (Sept. 6), Kentucky (Sept. 17), North Carolina (Oct.10), and Alabama (Oct. 17).
UConn, Indiana, Louisville, and Virginia are also teams to keep an eye on as each of school made his final eight list in July.
Cloer currently ranks as the No. 30 overall prospect in the 2026 class, No. 14 at his position and No. 5 in the state of Florida, according to 247sports composite rankings.
Scouting Report
Cloer was one of the standouts at this year's Nike EYBL Peach Jam while averaging over 15 points and five rebounds per game to go along with 49% shooting from the field and 35% from three.
While Cloer is a native of Hillsborough, North Carolina, he is set to attend IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida his senior year to refine his skills at an athletics driven program.
Cloer is a big-time shooter of the basketball who also possesses good wing size and bounce at the rim. He has a high and compact release, gets beautiful loft and rotation on his ball, and is a threat to make all different types of shots.- Adam Finkelstein, 247sports
He can make threes on the move or off the dribble, and also has a complimenting pull-up game with his ability to score overtop of most opposing wings. Most of all, he has that outward confidence and swagger that almost all great shot-makers share.
While Cloer isn’t really a creator off the dribble, he has a defined niche that is translatable to the highest levels and a good complimenting skill-set. He uses his shot-fake very well, has a long first step if he gets his defender in the air, good feel as a ball mover, a solid left hand, and can take smaller defenders into the post. He’s even shown some flashes of being able to be a secondary pick-and-roll threat.
Physically, he has very good positional size and the bounce to be a lob threat or rise-up for explosive open floor finishes. While he lacks ideal length and has a bit of a long neck, he’s gotten stronger and added some noticeable muscle mass definition. Defensively, increased strength and physicality will only benefit him, but there is room for growth with his footspeed and attention to detail at times.
Class taking shape?
Arkansas currently has a commitment from one 2026 prospect in Little Rock native JJ Andrews, who was recently elevated to 5-star status by ESPN and is just outside of consensus 5-star territory at No. 20 overall, No. 7 among small forwards and the No. 1 player in the Natural State, according to 247sports composite rankings.
The Razorbacks are expected to host a couple of other 2026 prospects this fall when No. 1 point guard Tay Kinney (Sept. 26) and No. 3 combo guard Jordan Smith, Jr. (Sept. 20) come to town for official visits.
Second-year Hogs' coach John Calipari has a rich history recruiting guards out of the high school ranks, developing them before they go to the NBA. Notable players include Dajuan Wagner, Derrick Rose, John Wall, DeAaron Fox, Eric Bledsoe and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
He looks to do the same with incoming freshman Darius Acuff, who was considered the nation's best point guard.
The nation's top center Arafan Diane has also scheduled an official visit with the Razorbacks for Aug. 29 and recently dropped his list of Top 12 schools, which includes Arkansas, UConn, Indiana, Purdue Houston, Kansas, Oregon, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Kentucky and Washington.
With Andrews' commitment, Arkansas ranks No. 10 nationally in 247sports recruiting rankings. Should Calipari strike gold and add each recruit listed above, the Razorbacks would rank firmly inside the top three nationally based off recent recruiting trends.