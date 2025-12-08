Razorbacks' signee Andrews sidelined weeks with wrist fracture, concussion

Arkansas signee JJ Andrews will miss extended time after suffering a fractured wrist and a concussion during Friday’s game in the Hoopin’ on the Hill Kretschmar Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark.

The standout forward from Little Rock Christian was hurt while attempting a dunk, drawing a foul and landing awkwardly on the court. He was stretchered off and transported by ambulance after the fall.

The Razorbacks prospect stayed conscious and responsive, which eased some initial concern. CT scans showed no internal damage, and he was sent home to rest with a concussion diagnosis.

A Saturday update shared that Andrews was “alert & coherent” and expected to miss at least a week. That timetable shifted Sunday when his father, former Arkansas standout Shawn Andrews, posted that his son had also fractured his shooting wrist. He noted that JJ “could be out of action for possibly 4 weeks or so.”

For the Hogs, it marks the first significant setback involving their 2026 recruiting class. Andrews has been central to Arkansas’ long-term plans, especially after an explosive start to his high school season. Through eight games, he averaged 33.4 points, 15.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

The Razorbacks locked in Andrews early because of his production and his résumé. He is a three-time All-State selection, has won multiple Player of the Year honors, and helped Little Rock Christian win back-to-back Class 4A state titles in 2023 and 2024.

Even after the program moved up to the tougher Class 5A, the Warriors reached the quarterfinals last season.

His national profile also grew through the Nike EYBL circuit. Andrews won two Peach Jam championships and was the 2025 Peach Jam MVP with Bradley Beal Elite.

Thank you for stopping by to check on JJ 💜 pic.twitter.com/a4jQGSnfAn — JaShawn “JJ” Andrews (@JJAndrews2026) December 6, 2025

How injury Affects arkansas’ future plans

The Razorbacks celebrated his commitment in May 2025 after he chose Arkansas over LSU and Missouri. He signed officially in November, giving the Hogs one of their highest-rated wings in the 2026 class.

The wrist injury appears to be the most restrictive part of the setback. A fracture to the shooting hand will require close rehab, and the concussion means additional caution before returning to play.

Arkansas coaches will monitor his progress from afar, expecting updates from his family and high school staff.

Still, the long-term view remains the same. His talent, size and production at multiple levels made him a priority for Arkansas, and this recovery period is expected to be temporary. Once healed, Andrews should be able to regain form as his senior season continues.

The Hogs have factored injuries into their recruiting picture before, and this one doesn’t change how the staff views Andrews’ potential. He still projects as an early competitor for minutes when he arrives on campus, especially with Arkansas seeking more scoring and rebounding on the wing.

Support for Andrews has come quickly. Updates indicating he was responsive and that scans were normal brought relief to fans and those around the Razorbacks program. The focus now is protecting his long-term health and avoiding setbacks during recovery.

Update on @JJAndrews2026

CT scan came back normal. Concussion and heading home to rest. Thank you to everyone who prayed during this extremely scary situation. God had his hand of protection over him! pic.twitter.com/SLdhOFw1LA — Little Rock Christian Academy Basketball (@LRCA_Hoops) December 6, 2025

Looking ahead to return and future role with Hogs

Arkansas still sees Andrews as a central piece of its roster plan for 2026 and beyond. His ability to rebound, score in traffic and guard multiple positions fits what the Razorbacks want in future lineups.

A return sometime in mid-season remains realistic based on his father’s update. When he is cleared, Little Rock Christian will likely manage his workload gradually. His senior season is expected to continue once he regains strength and shooting mobility.

His path back will likely include physical therapy, continued concussion monitoring and strengthening work on the wrist. For the Hogs, nothing about the situation changes their confidence in what Andrews brings to Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks believe his experience in big-stage environments, including Peach Jam competition, will help him transition smoothly once healthy. His production before the injury showed how much he had added to his game coming into his final high school season.

A temporary setback can delay progress, but it won’t define what Andrews may become at Arkansas. The Razorbacks still expect him to be a high-impact player with the skill and mindset to contribute early in his career.

Key takeaways

Arkansas signee JJ Andrews will miss several weeks with a fractured wrist and concussion suffered during a fall Friday.

Before the injury, Andrews averaged 33.4 points and 15.8 rebounds, confirming his status as a major Razorbacks recruit.

The Hogs still see long-term value in Andrews, who is expected to make a full return and impact the 2026 roster.

