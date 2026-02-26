Richmond Shines, Acuff Seals Hogs’ Win Over Texas A&M to Keep Momentum

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Billy Richmond didn’t wait around for someone else to set the tone.

The sophomore guard attacked early, scored often and helped Arkansas flip a slow start into full control Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

By the final buzzer, the Razorbacks had a 99-84 win over Texas A&M, and Richmond had delivered another big performance when his team needed it.

Arkansas improved to 21-7 overall and 11-4 in SEC basketball. The win kept the Razorbacks close to the top of the conference standings heading into a road trip to No. 7 Florida.

But before Darius Acuff’s late heroics, before the free throws piled up, it was Richmond who steadied everything.

After falling behind 11-2, the Razorbacks needed energy. Richmond provided it.

He scored 13 of his team-high 23 points in the first half and powered a 16-0 run that swung the momentum. In just over three minutes, Arkansas turned a nine-point deficit into an 18-11 lead.

That stretch changed the game’s direction.

Richmond Sets Early Tone

Richmond wasn’t alone, but he was the spark. Along with Malique Ewin and Trevon Brazile, he helped Arkansas build a 37-28 halftime lead.

The trio combined for 30 points by the break. Meanwhile, freshman guards Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas struggled to find rhythm early.

They shot just 1-for-15 in the first half and scored five total points before halftime. Still, the Razorbacks led because of defense and Richmond’s steady scoring.

Arkansas forced 13 first-half turnovers and used quick hands and smart positioning to keep Texas A&M off balance. The Aggies like to pressure teams full court, a style nicknamed “Bucky Ball” under first-year coach Bucky McMillan, but the Hogs handled it well most of the night.

Texas A&M entered the game averaging 88.9 points per contest, fourth in the SEC and ninth nationally. The Aggies also averaged 11.2 made three-pointers per game, second in the league.

They finished below both averages. The Razorbacks committed only nine turnovers against the pressure.

“We had to take some chances, obviously being down, trying to make something happen,” McMillan said. “Not many people get a win in here. You’ve got to play really well.”

Billy knows how to start us off right 💪 pic.twitter.com/rSFsFu4FVR — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 26, 2026

Arkansas built its largest lead at 52-35 after a D.J. Wagner lay-up with 15:29 remaining. It looked like the Hogs might cruise.

Texas A&M didn’t go away.

The Aggies used their press to create a quick 12-2 run in less than two minutes. Zach Clemence began the surge with a dunk and finished the night with 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting.

He added three three-pointers and kept the pressure on until he fouled out late. A Clemence three and a lay-up by Rashaun Agee cut the margin to 67-62 with just over nine minutes left.

It felt like the game had tightened for good.

He's a SHOOTER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/s3Fdpot7VK — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 26, 2026

Acuff Takes Over Late

That’s when Acuff stepped forward.

The freshman guard hadn’t shot well for most of the night. But when the score got close, he found another gear.

After Texas A&M trimmed the lead, Acuff hit a jumper in the lane — his first field goal since the 11:30 mark of the second half. That shot opened the door.

Over the final nine minutes, Acuff scored 17 of his 22 points. He directed the offense and made tough shots when the Razorbacks needed them most.

“Darius has got ice in his veins, wouldn’t you say?” Arkansas coach John Calipari said on the Razorback Sports Network postgame radio show. “Nothing fazes him.”

Arkansas then put together an eight-minute stretch that ended the suspense. The Hogs made 13 straight shots from the field during that run.

Meleek Thomas added a three-pointer to push the lead to 72-62, and Wagner’s earlier lay-up had started the streak.

One of the biggest moments came with 5:20 left. As the shot clock expired, Acuff drilled a deep three-pointer to extend the lead to 81-67.

Calipari trusted his point guard even after the early struggles.

“[Acuff] didn't play great in the first half,” Calipari said. “I mean, he missed a bunch of shots that he normally makes. But when it came time to win the game, he made them.

“He knew I was going to give the ball and trust him and let him make plays. I may be crazy. I don't understand why he's not getting mentioned for National Player of the Year.”

Free throws sealed it. Both teams were in the bonus for the final 10 minutes after officials called four fouls in a 21-second stretch. Arkansas converted 29-of-33 from the line, shooting 88%. Texas A&M made 16 of 23.

Arkansas shot 51% from the field overall, finishing 33-of-65. The Hogs went 4-of-17 from beyond the arc but made up for it with strong defense and efficient finishing inside.

“We're not making shots all the time,” Calipari said. “But I’ll tell you what, I love how we finished the game.”

Richmond’s 23 points led the team. Acuff had 22, Ewin added 18, and Brazile chipped in 14.

The Razorbacks led for the final 32 1/2 minutes and protected home court in front of a large crowd at Bud Walton Arena.

The win snapped Texas A&M’s two-game winning streak and dropped the Aggies to 19-9 overall and 9-6 in SEC play.

For Arkansas basketball, it was another step forward.

Richmond set the tone. Acuff slammed the door. And the Hogs stayed right where they want to be in the SEC race.

