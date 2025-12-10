Razorbacks strengthen defense as Texas Tech rematch approaches

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has spent the early weeks of the season learning defense usually tells the truth.

Shots may fall or miss, but guarding the ball and finishing possessions rarely lies.

After a jarring road loss at Michigan State, the Razorbacks finally started addressing those truths with more urgency. The climb has been slow, but the direction now points upward.

That Michigan State game served as the first reminder the Hogs couldn’t rely on offense alone. The Spartans punished Arkansas with backdoor cuts, open lanes and second-chance rebounds.

The breakdowns were simple — communication errors, bad switches and late rotations. Fixing those issues wasn’t optional.

Then came two shaky wins that kept the conversation alive.

A 77–71 win over Samford didn’t inspire confidence, and an 84–83 survival act against Winthrop raised more questions. Arkansas won, but the defensive issues still sat in the room.

John Calipari, as usual, noticed everything.

“We have guys that do not think you have to speak,” Calipari said, sounding more like a teacher correcting classroom behavior than a coach prepping for March. “They just point and … ‘I didn’t hear.’ We don’t talk.”

It's a simple diagnosis of communication problems lead to defensive problems, and defensive problems lead to losing.

Calipari said Arkansas had been “getting outrebounded” and “not blocking shots,” making life easier for opponents.

He didn’t hide his frustration that the Hogs weren’t showing the toughness or discipline needed to play the defense he expects. It was not a rant. It was a warning.

Some teams sulk after a message like that. Arkansas chose to respond.

The first signs appeared against Louisville, where the Razorbacks finally strung together possessions that looked connected.

Shooters were contested, cutters were bumped, and Louisville finished the night 8-of-37 from deep, a number that would make any coach nod.

The Hogs also won the rebounding battle, 46–36, and held a meaningful 14–7 advantage in points off turnovers.

The next step came against Fresno State, where Arkansas forced 17 turnovers and turned them into a 16–8 scoring margin.

Fresno State shot only 4-of-26 from beyond the arc, a number that would have been unthinkable a week earlier. The Hogs were no longer giving away clean looks.

Bigger tests coming

Calipari pointed out that good offense made the defense even stronger.

“When you're making shots, it puts more pressure on their offense, and then our defense becomes smothering,” Calipari said.

Then came his larger point when Arkansas pressures opponents, every possession becomes more meaningful. And meaningful possessions usually tilt toward the tougher team.

Still, the next challenge doesn’t hide. Texas Tech brings discipline and enough scoring balance to make mistakes costly.

Even if Arkansas continues improving, the Red Raiders will probe every weak point. This isn’t a team that is fooled by short-term progress. It’s a team that forces opponents to prove it.

For the Razorbacks, proving it means staying consistent. Defensive improvement works only when it repeats itself.

Talking through ball screens, finishing possessions with rebounds and not letting backdoor cutters slip free can’t be optional habits. They must be the identity.

Calipari has said the battle isn’t always about the opponent.

“The first battle you have is not with the opponent, it’s with yourself,” Calipari said.

Arkansas has spent two weeks fighting that battle, and only recently have the Hogs started winning it.

That self-fight means maintaining effort even when shots aren’t falling. It means guarding the perimeter with discipline no matter who rotates in.

It means trusting pressure defense pays off over the course of 40 minutes, even when it doesn’t deliver instant rewards.

What Arkansas cannot do is drift back into old patterns. Early-season defensive breakdowns were born from silence, miscommunication and soft rebounding.

Those habits don’t disappear overnight. The Hogs must continue confronting them or risk slipping back into the issues that nearly cost them multiple games.

Saturday provides a chance to show whether this defensive growth is real or just temporary. It is not a turning point on its own, but it is a measuring stick.

Arkansas doesn’t need perfection. It needs persistence. That includes guarding the three-point line, controlling the glass, and preventing the simple breakdowns that hurt them weeks ago.

If Arkansas can do that, the defense may finally become something the Razorbacks can trust. And if that happens, the season’s ceiling rises. Defense won’t make the Hogs unbeatable. But it might finally make them dependable.

Key takeaways

Arkansas has improved defensive communication, rebounding and rotational awareness after early-season breakdowns.

Strong performances against Louisville and Fresno State show the Razorbacks can limit three-point shooting and force turnovers.

Consistency remains the biggest test as Arkansas prepares for Texas Tech.

