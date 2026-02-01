Razorbacks’ Struggles in Frontcourt Biggest Problem in Kentucky Loss

If there’s one thing college basketball will do is slap you in the face with irony right when you think you’ve got life figured out.

Arkansas, fresh off a big season and riding high on freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr.’s thunderous scoring, learned that lesson the hard way this weekend at home.

You remember the fairy tale: Arkansas brings in veteran bodies alongside a young phenom, thinking they’ve solved the age-old SEC puzzle of youth versus experience.

Let’s pause right there. Because last Saturday night against Kentucky, that plan didn’t age like fine wine. More like flat canned soda in July.

The Hogs had the size, the reputation and enough returning basketball-smarts to make fans think they’d handle the Wildcats. But, as it turns out, having older guys on the roster doesn’t always translate into older heads under pressure.

Malique Ewin and Nick Pringle bring years, sure, but on this night it felt like the experience watched the freshman lead the charge while it took a nap.

Listen to Arkansas coach John Calipari — the very same coach who once famously said, “You just can’t ... hit a team that’s 25 years old on average ...” That was in 2024, criticizing youth.

Now? He’s living in a world where his seasoned frontcourt didn’t look seasoned at all.

If you only glanced at the stat sheet, you’d assume someone had accidentally hit the wrong box score.

Trevon Brazile did his part, scoring 16 points with 8 boards and a couple of blocks. That’s helpful.

But then he got tangled up in physical mistakes, most notably picking up a flagrant foul for throwing Trent Noah out of sorts. Not exactly veteran savvy.

Meanwhile, Ewin, who could’ve been the calming force. missed two free throws that would’ve given Arkansas the lead. One was an airball.

That’s the kind of moment that makes fans shake their heads and quietly wonder what year they’re watching. Ewin even knocked the ball on a fallen Kentucky player and earned himself a technical foul.

Sure, it’s SEC basketball, and stuff happens but that’s sorta like tripping over your own shoelace in a 10-yard dash.

And then there was Pringle. The guy’s the oldest of the bunch, and in 13 minutes he stat-sheeted as if he’d taken a long nap instead of playing basketball.

No points, rebounds, assists, steals or blocks. Not even good hustle stats. Nada. In fact, since 2004, only seven Hogs had recorded that level of nothing in that much time on the court.

You’d think someone that age might at least show up in a rebound battle. But instead Pringle ended up being more spectator than contributor, giving young Kentucky big men like Malachi Moreno room to operate and look like a rising star.

Now let’s talk about Moreno, because the irony meter was pegged to the right when it comes to him.

Here’s a true freshman from Georgetown, Ky., a guy who had been criticized for inconsistency, playing his tail off on Arkansas’ home floor. He finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, and dominated the offensive glass.

On this night, he was young, scrappy and tough. The Hogs frontcourt? Less so.

Coach Cal didn’t mince words after the game.

“They out-toughed us,” he said in a line that's will continue getting repeated for awhile. ”Kentucky came in more desperate than us and played way rougher than we played, and came up with balls that we just didn’t come up with.”

That’s as close to poetic honesty as you get in postgame pressers.

Then there was this nugget about Moreno from Cal: “He’s really gotten better… He really impacts the game. He’s going to be a good player.”

Ouch. That’s a compliment, but also a subtle hint that Arkansas’ veteran guys might need a reminder on how to actually show up in big games.

Down low, the Hogs missed out on exploiting a weakness everybody thought they could.

Arkansas has been bullied on the glass in key losses all year, and now they’ve added Kentucky to that list. Guard play is dandy and will win you a lot of games, but if you don’t control the paint, you’re leaving yourself exposed.

And with nine league games in the books, Pringle’s rebounding numbers have dropped all the way to 2.7 per game, down sharply from last year’s SEC clip.

Ewin, for what it’s worth, is pulling down more boards than his bigger teammate, but it hasn’t been nearly enough.

Calipari’s take on the need for improvement was about as plain as it gets.

“It wasn’t one of his better games,” Calipari said. “He’s got to give us more.”

At least there’s honesty there. And maybe that’s the starting point — admit you got out-toughed, and then figure out how to get tougher next time.

Here’s the reality, though. Arkansas has the guard star. They have experience on paper.

They even have fans who thought this team was legit.

But in that rivalry clash with Kentucky, what showed up was a mix of misfires, missed opportunities and a frontcourt that looked anything but relentless.

And that’s a tough night on Bud Walton Arena’s floor.

