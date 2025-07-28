Razorbacks to receive visit from No. 1 Center in 2026 class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's not a lot of things that will get a fanbases' blood flowing much like a late night recruiting surprise.
What a great surprise it was as 2026 5-star center Arafan Diane will be taking an official visit to Arkansas Aug. 29, he confirmed with Hogs on SI late Sunday night.
The 7-foot-1, 260 pound big man has seen his recruiting stock skyrocket since his emergence at NBPA Top 100 Camp in June.
Diane put throughout multiple sessions of the camp last month, bullying his opponents in the paint while showing the ability to stretch defenses out to hit jumpers.
His high-level game predicated on using power moves inside show an advanced skillset for someone so young, but his shooting stroke at all levels is at an elite level at the high school level.
He averaged over 14 points and five rebounds across four games this week including scoring 25 points against Team Winslow.
Coached by former NBA big man Andre Drummond, Diane made 58% of his shots from the floor, drilled his only long ball attempt and went 18-of-20 from the free throw line.
SCOUTING REPORT
His high arching shot is extremely hard to defend, especially when he rises off one leg in similar fashion to Dallas Mavericks great Dirk Nowitzski.
While Diane can score in several different ways, his ability to run the floor is highly underrated for a big man with long strides in pursuit of rim rocking dunks which brings much value to his game.
He can generate offense using his long frame for offensive putbacks and post-up situations.
Against high level competition at the NBPA camp, Diane was a bulldozer in the paint as he outworked double teams in the paint with solid footwork and patience fighting through physicality to create space.
He engages with his defender well while not allowing them to make him feel uncomfortable, out of rhythm or off balance.
Some big men have the tendency to play out of control or have concrete cinderblocks for feet in halfcourt sets but Diane is fluid in his movement.
Diane shows an exceptional skill in high post pick-and-roll action where he is extremely involved as a scorer at all three levels.
During the U17 World Cup tournament, Diane played for his West African country of Guinea this summer, making seven appearances and averaged over 19 points, 12 rebounds, two blocked shots and two assists, .
He made 55% of his shots from the field, 33% of his attempts from three-point range and 74% of his shots at the free throw line.
Diane has over 20 offers from teams across the country including Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Arizona State, Creighton, Florida, Louisville, Minnesota, Oregon, Central Florida, West Virginia, Utah State and VCU.
The Razorbacks currently have one commitment for 2026 in Little Rock guard JJ Andrews, who is ranked No. 13 overall by 247sports.
Arkansas is expected to host a pair of fellow 5-stars for official visits this fall with combo guard Jordan Smith, Jr. expected to be in town Sept. 20 followed by point guard Tay Kinney Sept. 26.
RAZORBACKS 2026 OFFER LIST
5-star PG Brandon McCoy, Bellflower, California
5-star PG Jason Crowe, Inglewood, California
5-star PG Taylen Kinney, Atlanta, Georgia
5-star SG Jordan Smith, Fairfax, Virginia
4-star SG JJ Andrews, Little Rock (committed)
5-star SF Tyran Stokes, Sherman Oaks, California
5-star SF Tajh Ariza, Bellflower, California
4-star SF Abdou Traore, West Haven, Connecticut
5-star PF Christian Collins, Bellflower, California
5-star PF Miikka Muurinen, Chandler, Arizona
5-star C Arafan Diane, Norwalk, Iowa
4-star SG Cole Cloer, Bradenton, Florida