Razorbacks signee dominates City of Palms tournament in storybook performance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 2026 Arkansas Razorbacks signee Abdou Toure had one of his best outings of his prep career Saturday at the City of Palms Classic in Ft. Myers, Florida.



Toure scored 41 points on 16-of-20 shooting from the field while grabbing eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and three blocks in a win over Olympia.



Abdou Toure and Notre Dame are the Palm City Iron Works Sunshine Series Champions!



Toure ended the tournament 3rd in points per game average in the tournaments 52 year history! Notre Dame beats Aquinas 72-62 pic.twitter.com/V1gZexHrwK — City of Palms Classic (@CityOfPalmsBKB) December 22, 2025

He ended the tournament No. 3 all-time in points per game average in City of Palms' 52-year history. His Notre Dame team beat St. Thomas Aquinas, a basketball power known more its football counterpart that finished No. 10 in the country this past season, 72-62, in the championship game, earning him MVP honors.

The 6-foot-6 wing scored at all three levels over the weekend while attacking the glass on both ends, and was a pest defensively while blocking shots and flashing in pass lanes.

The Connecticut native also won the City of Palms Tournament slam dunk title over Ole Miss signee Jaron Saulsberry.

Toure sits just outside of 5-star status for the Razorbacks as the No. 35 ranked prospect in the country, No. 16 among small forwards and the No. 1 player in Connecticut, according to 247Sports.

As a junior, Toure averaged 25.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game last season. His strong performance earned him Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

His production and athleticism helped make him one of the most sought-after players in his class, choosing the Razorbacks over offers from Providence, Alabama, Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, Oregon, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Stanford, Texas A&M, UConn and many others.

Toure was won over by the Razorbacks because of Calipari's track record of getting players to the NBA and winning at a high clip during his legendary coaching career that includes a national title.

“I picked Arkansas because I love what coach Cal is about and to be part of a team with a real shot at winning a national championship,” Toure said at his signing day ceremony. “I trust the coaches because they’re straight up with me and have a solid plan for how to help me get better and help me become the best player I can become.

"He is the type of coach I can have an open conversation with, and he prepares his players for the NBA".

Recruiting Class Status

The Razorbacks currently hold commitments from Little Rock 5-star shooting guard JJ Andrews and Toure, holding down the No. 23 ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle, per to 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

Calipari is still pursuing the nation's No. 2 player Jordan Smith, Jr. which could help Arkansas climb as high as No. 2 in the recruiting rankings, respectively.

Smith appears to have narrowed down the contenders in his recruitment when he released a Top 5 list of Duke, Arkansas, Georgetown, Syracuse, Kentucky and Indiana.

Arkansas head coach John Calipari is in Virginia tonight with assistant Chin Coleman to watch 5⭐️ Jordan Smith Jr. and @PVIHoops take on @step_basketball, sources told @LeagueRDY.



Smith Jr. is one of the top remaining prospects in the ‘26 class and is currently considering Duke,… pic.twitter.com/3R2lvRiYUZ — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) December 12, 2025

Smith visited Arkansas in a couple months back and proved his worth over the summer during Nike EYBL play when he averaged more than 20 points, four assists, two steals, and two blocks per game.

There's no reason to doubt Calipari's ability to land so many quality guards and wings given his rich history of turning high caliber prospects into elite NBA players in short order.

Hogs Feed: