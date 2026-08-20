FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The chance of landing another top prospect has increased for John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Calipari has never been a stranger to dominating recruiting classes. It is part of why he was so successful when coaching the Kentucky Wildcats. That is now translating over to Razorbacks basketball after signing the consensus No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle.

Now, his chance of making a big splash for the 2027 class has increased with top point guard Beckham Black playing for Overtime Elite. While this may not mean much at first glance, it does mean Arkansas has a better chance of signing the No. 1 recruit in the 2027 class.

Ever since Overtime Elite has emerged on the scene, Calipari has always signed players from them. Some notable names are Rob Dillingham, Karter Knox and former Razorbacks guard and first-round pick Meleek Thomas.

The pipeline is there, and this one move could separate Black from going to Arkansas or an SEC rival in Texas.

Mar 14, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) reacts after a made three point basket during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although other five-star recruits are out there, none compare to Black. He is arguably the most well-rounded player at the high school level.

Opponents can't find a single flaw in his game to exploit. He can shoot at a high level, finish with the best, and is a mentally excellent defender. The whole package is in Black, and any team that signs him immediately becomes a top 25 squad his freshman year.

During Team USA's run to the the FIBA U17 World Cup, Black averaged over 19 points, eight assists, and three steals per game while leading his team to a gold medal last month.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard is more than capable of dominating with the ball in hands, scoring 37 and 24 points and finished as the No. 2 scorer at the EYBL Peach Jam this summer.

Now imagine adding Black to an Arkansas squad that already brought in some elite young talent. The goal all of a sudden goes from making it to the Sweet 16 all the way to the Final Four.

The goal now for Calipari and the recruiting department is to sign Black at all costs. He is the player you dump the NIL budget into, as he not only raises your team, but also the future of the program. Jordan Smith Jr. has the potential to keep the trend going of Arkansas producing lottery talent in the NBA, but Black could help make that three years in a row.

AB Elite Beckham Black (0) looks toward the scoreboard during the third day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. AB Elite defeated Brad Beal Elite 76-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The final piece of the puzzle isn't just the Calipari line of Overtime Elite players, but his brother Anthony Black, who played for Arkansas. Now multiple pipelines will be convincing the top basketball recruit to be a Razorback, from a legendary coach to a brother who is becoming a rising NBA star.

The truth is, if Black wants to make it to the NBA, he needs to follow his brother to Arkansas and join the Calipari line of great Overtime Elite players.

Other teams in the hunt for Black include rivals Texas, North Carolina and Duke.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.