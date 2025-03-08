All Hogs

Resilient Razorbacks Accomplished What Few Thought Possible

Arkansas earns NCAA Tournament invite with determined, successful stretch run

Bob Stephens

Not even Arkansas coach John Calipari could've predicted the Hogs would win seven of 11 down the stretch and earn an invitation to the Big Dance.
Not even Arkansas coach John Calipari could've predicted the Hogs would win seven of 11 down the stretch and earn an invitation to the Big Dance. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

John Calipari remembers when his first Arkansas team was 0-5 in the SEC and seemingly couldn't recover from a disastrous start in league play.

His players remember when they were ridiculed by local and national media as underachievers who were overly hyped and didn't play hard.

Razorbacks fans remember when virtually nobody in the country -- including those in Arkansas -- figured their team could reach the NCAA Tournament.

But Calipari, the Hall of Fame coach, and his highly recruited, talented players knew they were living in a state once known as the "Land of Opportunity." They weren't about to give up.

On Saturday, even with a morning tip off, Arkansas didn't just sneak into the NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks busted down the door to the post-season with another impressive win.

What was an 18-point lead turned into a nail-biting finish but the Hogs survived to claim a 93-92 victory over No. 25 Mississippi State before a mostly raucous crowd at Bud Walton Arena.

Jonas Aidoo (middle) enjoyed the post-game celebration with Nelly Davis (left) and Karter Knox after netting the game-winning
Jonas Aidoo (middle) enjoyed the post-game celebration with Nelly Davis (left) and Karter Knox after netting the game-winning free throw with 11.3 seconds remaining. That capped his finest game as a Razorback with 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Hog heroes were many, including D.J. Wagner, who scored a season-high 24 points with five assists. He scored seven of the Hogs' final 10 points, including a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left for a 92-89 lead as the shot clock reached :04.

Seldom-featured big Jonas Aidoo also netted a season-best with 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. He netted the winning point on a free throws with 11.3 seconds left.

Johnell "Nelly" Davis had 15 points and four assists. His biggest played was a desperation drive to the hoop on the Hogs' last possession. When the defense collapsed, he fed Aidoo, who was fouled with 1.8 seconds on the shot clock.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Johnell Davis (1) drives against Mississippi State Bulldogs forward RJ Melendez (22)
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Johnell Davis (1) drives against Mississippi State Bulldogs forward RJ Melendez (22) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Davis had 15 points and fed Aidoo on the game-winning play. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Then there was Trevon Brazile, who played just 2:55 in the first half due to two quick fouls. He played 18 superb second-half minutes with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Much credit has to go to Calipari, who warned everyone back in November that his team wouldn't peak until perhaps February.

He was correct but even the active leader in Division I wins -- that's Calipari, in case you aren't aware -- didn't know the depths of despair his team would go through before becoming good.

But now the resurgent Razorback have won four of their last five games. They've battled and bonded together to triumph in seven of their last 11 with three of those losses to teams then ranked in the top 10.

It was the fourth straight game the Hogs played without their leading scorer and rebounder, Adou Thiero. It was the 13th consecutive game second leading scorer Boogie Fland has missed.

Through it all, the Razorbacks fought, scratched, played toe-to-toe on the road with the nation's best, and secured what many thought impossible after that woeful beginning in the SEC.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi had the Hogs in the NCAA Tournament before Saturday's game as the 64th team, just ahead of the "Last Four In" who must compete in a play-in game to reach the main bracket.

They would've been a No. 11 seed. Now they're likely considered a 10 and could either slide backwards or improve their stock with a good performance in the upcoming SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.

Opening games in the SEC tourney are Wednesday. The Hogs climbed in recent weeks from 15th in the 16-team SEC to a tie for ninth with Saturday's win.

Now 19-12, Arkansas is 8-10 in the SEC, same as Mississippi State (20-13), Vanderbilt (20-11) and Georgia (20-11). Not coincidentally, the Hogs were 3-0 against those teams.

Yes, Calipari and his team deserve high praise for going 8-5 down the stretch, especially since leading scorer and rebounder Adou Thiero missed the last four games with a hyperextended knee and second leading scorer Boogie Fland sat out the last 13 with season-ending thumb surgery.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland talks to forward Adou Thiero prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland talks to forward Adou Thiero prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena. Fland has missed the last 13 games and Thiero the last four. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

That meant Calipari had only seven players to rely on down the stretch but the Hogs dug deep and beat No. 15 Missouri, Texas, Vanderbilt and a ranked Bulldogs team to finish strong in the regular season.

This Razorback team will not go down as one of the greatest in Arkansas history. But it should be remembered as one of the most resilient and determined groups that did what few even considered possible.

Now they'll be invited to see how well they can do in the NCAA Tournament when Selection Sunday rolls around March 16.

Here's what I know about Coach Cal's kids: They firmly believe they have unfinished business and plan to make a run deep into March. Not likely, but stay tuned.

HOGS FEED:

• Calipari dragged Hogs to finish line, time for Aidoo to carry load in March

• Razorbacks Manage to Pull Things Out at End Against Mississippi State

• Trio of blazing hitters paying dividends for entire Razorback offense

• Pittman says he was misled, suffered through pain unnecessarily

• Ole Miss' Fine Should End Razorbacks Fans Storming Courts, Fields

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Bob Stephens
BOB STEPHENS

Home/Men's Basketball