Resilient Razorbacks Accomplished What Few Thought Possible
John Calipari remembers when his first Arkansas team was 0-5 in the SEC and seemingly couldn't recover from a disastrous start in league play.
His players remember when they were ridiculed by local and national media as underachievers who were overly hyped and didn't play hard.
Razorbacks fans remember when virtually nobody in the country -- including those in Arkansas -- figured their team could reach the NCAA Tournament.
But Calipari, the Hall of Fame coach, and his highly recruited, talented players knew they were living in a state once known as the "Land of Opportunity." They weren't about to give up.
On Saturday, even with a morning tip off, Arkansas didn't just sneak into the NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks busted down the door to the post-season with another impressive win.
What was an 18-point lead turned into a nail-biting finish but the Hogs survived to claim a 93-92 victory over No. 25 Mississippi State before a mostly raucous crowd at Bud Walton Arena.
Hog heroes were many, including D.J. Wagner, who scored a season-high 24 points with five assists. He scored seven of the Hogs' final 10 points, including a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left for a 92-89 lead as the shot clock reached :04.
Seldom-featured big Jonas Aidoo also netted a season-best with 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. He netted the winning point on a free throws with 11.3 seconds left.
Johnell "Nelly" Davis had 15 points and four assists. His biggest played was a desperation drive to the hoop on the Hogs' last possession. When the defense collapsed, he fed Aidoo, who was fouled with 1.8 seconds on the shot clock.
Then there was Trevon Brazile, who played just 2:55 in the first half due to two quick fouls. He played 18 superb second-half minutes with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Much credit has to go to Calipari, who warned everyone back in November that his team wouldn't peak until perhaps February.
He was correct but even the active leader in Division I wins -- that's Calipari, in case you aren't aware -- didn't know the depths of despair his team would go through before becoming good.
But now the resurgent Razorback have won four of their last five games. They've battled and bonded together to triumph in seven of their last 11 with three of those losses to teams then ranked in the top 10.
It was the fourth straight game the Hogs played without their leading scorer and rebounder, Adou Thiero. It was the 13th consecutive game second leading scorer Boogie Fland has missed.
Through it all, the Razorbacks fought, scratched, played toe-to-toe on the road with the nation's best, and secured what many thought impossible after that woeful beginning in the SEC.
ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi had the Hogs in the NCAA Tournament before Saturday's game as the 64th team, just ahead of the "Last Four In" who must compete in a play-in game to reach the main bracket.
They would've been a No. 11 seed. Now they're likely considered a 10 and could either slide backwards or improve their stock with a good performance in the upcoming SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.
Opening games in the SEC tourney are Wednesday. The Hogs climbed in recent weeks from 15th in the 16-team SEC to a tie for ninth with Saturday's win.
Now 19-12, Arkansas is 8-10 in the SEC, same as Mississippi State (20-13), Vanderbilt (20-11) and Georgia (20-11). Not coincidentally, the Hogs were 3-0 against those teams.
Yes, Calipari and his team deserve high praise for going 8-5 down the stretch, especially since leading scorer and rebounder Adou Thiero missed the last four games with a hyperextended knee and second leading scorer Boogie Fland sat out the last 13 with season-ending thumb surgery.
That meant Calipari had only seven players to rely on down the stretch but the Hogs dug deep and beat No. 15 Missouri, Texas, Vanderbilt and a ranked Bulldogs team to finish strong in the regular season.
This Razorback team will not go down as one of the greatest in Arkansas history. But it should be remembered as one of the most resilient and determined groups that did what few even considered possible.
Now they'll be invited to see how well they can do in the NCAA Tournament when Selection Sunday rolls around March 16.
Here's what I know about Coach Cal's kids: They firmly believe they have unfinished business and plan to make a run deep into March. Not likely, but stay tuned.