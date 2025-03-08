Calipari Dragged Hogs to Finish Line, Time for Aidoo to Carry Load in March
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks senior center Jonas Aidoo saved his best performance in a thrilling 93-92 victory over No. 25 Mississippi State Saturday afternoon.
In a season marred by injury, limited playing time and struggling to insert himself into coach John Calipari's rotation, he finally figured things out a bit during the final five games. He was an unstoppable force in the paint against the Bulldogs pouring in a season-high 21 points and 10 boards.
"I feel so good for Jonas [Aidoo]," Calipari said. "It's been so hard, he had an operation and was out four months and is only now coming back."
Ironically, this was Aidoo's first 20-point outing in a regular season game since last season inside Bud Walton Arena while wearing Tennessee orange. He was a post stalwart going for 23 points and 14 rebounds against an undersized Razorbacks squad.
Arkansas desperately needed an extra big man to emerge down the stretch as Zvonimir Ivisic played well offensively but struggled to consistently provide enough adequate defense. When the Razorbacks' lost leading scorer Adou Thiero after the Missouri game, a gaping hole was left in the post.
He came into the season as one of the most sought after transfers in the portal. He chose Arkansas over other options such as North Carolina and Baylor. Luckily for Calipari and teammates, his emergence comes just in time after Aidoo's frustrating 26-game stretch to start the season.
Aidoo played a considerable amount at 16 minutes per game early on this season, his impact was limited to just four points and four rebounds per game. He made sure to double his production which culminated in a dominant 32 minutes in the regular season home finale.
Calipari was adamant that he would have to drag his team to the finish line and exactly that until his team's fortune turned around to start February. While he coached this group as hard as he can, guys are stepping up at the right time to carry him to a potential NCAA Tournament berth after all.
"I’m just disappointed in myself that I’m not getting through to these guys where we have to get over the hump," Calipari said after the LSU loss to start SEC play 0-4. "I may have to drag them to the finish line in some of these games."
"If I have to coach that way, I will," Calipari said. I’m trying to create space and give them opportunities."