Thiero's latest projection can keep Hogs' coach streak intact
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With 50 NBA Draft selections during his illustrious 40-year career at the college and pro level, Arkansas coach John Calipari has seen at least one of his players be drafted in the first round in the past 16 drafts.
That dates back to his final year at Memphis when he helped point guard Derrick Rose become the No. 1 overall pick of the 2008 draft.
Calipari has made a living producing first round NBA picks, beginning with Lou Roe, Marcus Camby all the way to Reed Sheppard just last season. In total, he has sent over 50 players to the league with 40 of them as first rounders.
The first round streak is in jeopardy this year as Calipari has just one player capable of being selected when the draft begins June 25.
“If anybody misses [Adout Thiero], it’s going to be like they missed on, you ready, Immanuel Quickley,” Calipari said. “Thiero is a first-round draft pick and I’m going to tell you why. I love the physicalness of the league right now. I love it because you got to work to get a basket. It ain’t H.O.R.S.E. anymore."
Quickley has played five seasons in the NBA with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors, but had such a high ceiling with his ability to score and distribute at point guard.
After being named SEC Player of the Year in 2020, Quickley was drafted at No. 25 overall by the Knicks, but has outperformed many of those drafted ahead of him, averaging 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal per game during his five-year professional career.
Calipari says Thiero's physical nature matches the intensity that Quickley brings to the floor, making teams pay for picking over him.
“Adou can play in a physical game athletically and be in the top 1%," Calipari said. "He’s somebody if you pass on, they’ll look back and say, ‘How many people passed on him?'”
Thiero is a slasher with a jacked frame and an explosive first step, but he has severe limitations on offense as a shooter. If he’s able to figure out the shot then his length and versatility would make him a classic 3-and-D role player.- Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo Sports
In his lone season with the Razorbacks, Thiero made a huge jump in production with 26 starts including shooting 55% from the field and 26% from three as a stretch forward.
The 6-foot-8, 220 pound forward averaged a career-high 15 points, six rebounds and two assists per game on the season and helped spearhead a season turnaround after starting 1-6 in SEC play.
Thiero had scored no more than 16 points in a game going into last season, but topped that high in eight games, scoring 20 or more points including a career high 26 against Illinois.
Prior to Thiero's breakout season, he only averaged seven points and five rebounds per game as a sophomore season at Kentucky which shows his development and coachability from Calipari and staff.