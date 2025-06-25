Thiero’s NBA Draft fate puts Hogs' Calipari’s first-round streak to test
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This year’s NBA Draft (tonight, 7 p.m. on ESPN) carries an extra layer of suspense for Arkansas basketball.
It’s not just Adou Thiero’s professional future on the line. It’s the fate of one of the most remarkable streaks in college sports.
For 17 straight years, John Calipari has placed at least one of his players in the NBA’s first round, a run that began with Derrick Rose in 2008 and has since defined Calipari’s reputation as a kingmaker in college basketball.
Tonight, that streak hangs by a thread, with Adou Thiero’s name the only former Razorback appearing in most serious mock drafts.
The 6-8 forward, known for his defensive grit and athletic upside, has become both a symbol and a test. Can Calipari’s magic touch extend to his new home here, or will the run end in Brooklyn?
Projections have Thiero bouncing between the late first and early second rounds, leaving Razorback fans and NBA scouts alike guessing.
Thiero’s journey to this moment has been anything but straight.
After two years at Kentucky, he transferred to Arkansas, blossoming into a versatile defender with a “jacked frame and an explosive first step,” as Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor described in his latest evaluation.
O’Connor predicted Thiero could sneak into the first round with the Boston Celtics at pick 28, citing his potential as a 3-and-D role player if his shooting continues to develop Yahoo Sports.
The consensus among national draft analysts isn't clear. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo project Thiero to land at 35th overall, the fifth pick of the second round, with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Out of seven CBS Sports experts, only one sees him making the cut in the first round, highlighting both his elite defensive instincts and the questions about his offensive polish.
John Calipari has never shied away from advocating for his players, and this year is no different. In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Calipari reminded everyone of his record.
“My guys have made $6 billion in the NBA. Six billion,” he said, urging prospects to consider the long-term over quick NIL deals. “If you’re willing to take an extra $800,000 to go [into the portal], and you’re telling me you want to be a pro, have at it.”
He doubled down on Thiero’s readiness.
“Adou Thiero is a first-round draft pick and I’m going to tell you why,” he said on the McAfee Show. “I love the physicalness of the league right now. I love it because you gotta work to get a basket.
“It ain’t horse anymore ... Adou can play in a physical game and athletically be in the top 1%. He’s somebody if you pass on, they’ll look back and say, ‘How many people passed on him?’”
Thiero’s appeal is grounded in defense and versatility.
“Watching Lu Dort lock down opponents in the Finals may boost the stock of Thiero, an elite defensive prospect who lacks polish on the offensive end,” wrote CBS Sports’ Collin Ward-Henninger, who sees the Phoenix Suns as a possible landing spot at No. 29.
“His inability to consistently knock down threes will likely prevent him from staying on the court for long stretches, but the Suns will need all the perimeter defense they can get with Devin Booker and Jalen Green in the backcourt. And if his offense develops, we’re talking about a potential starter down the road.”
For Arkansas, the stakes are about more than just one player.
Recent years have seen Razorbacks like Jordan Walsh, Moses Moody, and Anthony Black hear their names called on draft night, a testament to the program’s evolving pipeline to the NBA.
The Calipari streak, rooted in his time at Kentucky and now in its debut season at Arkansas, has become almost mythic.
It’s a badge of honor for a coach whose career has been defined by preparing young men for the league, sometimes more so than chasing college titles.
NBA scouts see Thiero as a high-upside project. His “sneaky high ceiling” and “elite defensive potential” have been praised by draft insiders, but his jumper remains the swing skill.
As one scout put it, “He’ll be playable even if his shot doesn’t come around, but if it does, you’re looking at a rotation mainstay.”
Now it's a chance to see if Calipari's streak. Thiero is just hoping it starts a new one for him.