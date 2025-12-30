Thomas’ 28 points lifts Razorbacks over James Madison ahead of SEC opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nights like Monday don’t come along often for freshmen, but Meleek Thomas doesn't look particularly interested in taking the slow, patient route to stardom.

Instead, he walked into Bud Walton Arena and turned a simple tuneup into his personal coming-out party.

The freshman lit up James Madison for 28 points, a career high, to carry the Razorbacks to a 103-74 win and sent Arkansas fans home wondering how soon they can expect an encore.

Thomas didn’t just shoot well, but dictated the entire feel of the game.

Hog fans had barely settled into their sets before he started firing from deep, hitting six threes and scoring 18 first-half points while showing the kind of rhythm you usually see from someone who’s been around the league for awhile.

Thomas hasn't played an SEC game yet and the Dukes had no answer. Most of their defensive possessions turned into hopeful prayers that Thomas might finally miss.

He didn’t do much of that, either.

Arkansas (10-3) extended its Bud Walton winning streak to eight games, and Thomas was the guy making plays all night.

Meleek Thomas dropped 28 off the bench in a dominant win for @RazorbackMBB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gGPhpzD8KW — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 30, 2025

Thomas sets the tone early and loudly

It appears to be a confidence to Thomas’ game that borders on casual. Right now that's good. Miss too many shots and it goes the other way.

When he hit his third three of the opening half, James Madison’s bench simply slumped back in unison, as if to acknowledge that this particular freshman wasn’t in a sharing mood.

But Thomas didn’t have to carry the scoring load alone. Fellow freshman Darius Acuff Jr. added 17 points, with 12 before halftime, giving Arkansas a pair of underclassmen who spent the night playing like seasoned SEC guards.

D.J. Wagner scored 14, and Malique Ewin added 11, rounding out a Razorbacks offense that finally looked like it ran downhill instead of uphill.

James Madison (7-7) didn’t go quietly. Bradley Douglas scored 19 points, and the Dukes hit 12 threes, staying within striking distance for a while.

They even trimmed the margin to 16 with a little over 10 minutes left, hoping to make the Hogs sweat just enough to remind everyone this wasn’t an exhibition.

Meleek Thomas is going NUCLEAR for Arkansas right now



No brainer first round pick



pic.twitter.com/EohloX2GNM — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) December 30, 2025

Thomas slams the door with decisive run

Arkansas responded immediately with a 15-0 run, which Thomas naturally headlined with back-to-back threes. If the Dukes were searching for momentum, that stretch kicked that into the ditch.

Turnovers didn’t help JMU’s cause either. Arkansas forced 14 giveaways and turned them into 21 points, most of them coming during stretches when the Dukes were trying to climb back into the game.

The Hogs were opportunistic, jumping passing lanes and rushing JMU’s ballhandlers into mistakes. When Arkansas plays fast, loose and confident, the games can turn into track meets, and Monday followed the script.

Thomas was the spark.

Arkansas’ freshman duo tonight:



Meleek Thomas



🐗 28 points

🐗 8-16 FG

🐗 6-10 3-PT

🐗 2 rebounds



Darius Acuff Jr.



🐗 17 points

🐗 7-12 FG

🐗 1 rebound

🐗 6 assists



Heading into SEC play with high confidence! #WPS pic.twitter.com/ZXyxJgWDve — Grayson Pierce (@GraysonPierce4) December 30, 2025

Hogs turn toward SEC play with momentum

Arkansas heads into SEC play with a more promising picture than some have been thinking after loss to Houston in New Jersey.

No. 19 Tennessee comes to Fayetteville on Saturday, and the Hogs don’t need a scouting report to know that challenge is steeper than a December nonconference home game.

They will enter that matchup with a freshman who seems fully unbothered by big moments.

If Thomas keeps shooting like this, the Razorbacks may have found the piece that makes the offense more dangerous than it’s looked in weeks. Arkansas didn’t just win Monday’s game.

The Hogs discovered, or maybe confirmed, that one of its youngest players might also be one of its most important.

Key takeaways

Meleek Thomas scored a career-best 28 points, hitting six threes and pacing Arkansas from start to finish.

Arkansas forced 14 turnovers, converting them into 21 points to halt any James Madison comeback chance.

The Hogs open SEC play Saturday against No. 19 Tennessee, carrying momentum from their best offensive outing in weeks.

Hogs Feed