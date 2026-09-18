Everything You Need To Know About 2026-27 Arkansas Basketball Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks now have a confirmed schedule of non-conference games for the 2026-27 season.

It's year three with head coach John Calipari, and the schedule is riddled with a number of firsts. Arkansas meets Arkansas-Pine Bluff for the first time in program history on Nov. 3, and closes non-conference play against UT Rio Grande Valley on Dec. 29, another first.

In between, the Hogs leave Bud Walton Arena five times to face the kind of programs Calipari couldn't talk into coming to Fayetteville.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Smith heads to sideline during a timeout against Carleton University. | Razorback MBB | X

Here's a look at the complete schedule of non-conference matchups, which is subject to change, according to the University of Arkansas.

2026-27 Arkansas Basketball's Non-Conference Schedule

Oct. 24 | vs. Gonzaga (Exhibition)

Oct. 28 | vs. Memphis (Exhibition)

Nov. 3 | vs. University of Arkansas Pine Bluff; Series: First Meeting

Nov. 8 | vs. Virginia at Capital Showcase | Washington D.C.; Series: Virginia leads 4-3

Nov. 11 | vs. Robert Morris; Series: Arkansas leads 1-0

Nov. 13 | vs. UCA; Series: Arkansas leads 10-0

Nov. 17 | vs. Indiana at Bad Boy Mower Series | New York City; Series: Arkansas leads 3-2

Nov. 20 | vs. Mississippi Valley State; Series: Arkansas leads 6-0

Nov. 26 | vs. Michigan State at CareSource Invitational | Detroit Michigan; Series: MSU leads 3-0

Dec. 1 | vs. North Carolina at SEC-ACC Challenge | Chapel Hill, N.C.; Series: UNC leads 8-3

Dec. 5 | vs. Oral Roberts | North Little Rock; Series: Arkansas leads 12-2

Dec. 8 | vs. Oakland; Series: Arkansas leads 3-0

Dec. 13 | vs. UT Arlington; Series: Arkansas leads 9-0

Dec. 19 | vs. Arizona at Hall of Fame Series | Phoenix, AZ; Series; Arkansas leads 6-3

Dec. 22 | vs. Central Michigan; Series: Arkansas leads 1-0

Dec. 29 | vs. UT Rio Grande Valley; Series: First Meeting

Eight of those 14 games are in Bud Walton Arena, and the Oral Roberts game in North Little Rock makes nine inside the state.

The five that aren't are the ones worth circling, and only one of them is a true road game. Dec. 1 at North Carolina in the SEC/ACC Challenge is the lone trip into a building where the whole crowd is against them. The other four are neutral floors: Virginia in Washington, D.C., Indiana at Madison Square Garden, Michigan State in Detroit on Thanksgiving, and Arizona in Phoenix.

Coach Cal addressed the games away from home in July, and made clear the arrangement wasn't his preference.

"We did everything we could to get another home game, legitimate," Calipari said. "No one would play us. I mean, listen to me. We called 300 people. That means at those top 50 (schools) we were calling the president. 'Will you play us here?'"

For a heavily touted young team, the trips could pose an early challenge of communication and composure, especially in an atmosphere like Chapel Hill, which is known for its passionate, packed crowds.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard JJ Andrews celebrates after a made dunk against Carleton University at the Baha Mar Summer League. | Razorbacks MBB | X

Then, Arkansas opens conference play at home against Missouri on Jan. 2. Last season ended in the Sweet 16, where No. 1 seed Arizona beat the Razorbacks 109-88, the program's 16th Sweet 16 appearance, according to the University of Arkansas.

It's what came before that Arkansas has to replace. The Hogs went 28-9 and 13-5 in league play, then won the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2000, beating Vanderbilt 86-75 in Nashville.

Here's a look at the slated conference games for the Razorbacks, completing the full 32-game schedule.

2026-27 Arkansas Basketball's Conference Schedule

Jan 2. | vs. Missouri; Series: Arkansas leads 38-28

Jan. 5 - 6 | at South Carolina; Series: Arkansas leads 25-18 (road 8-9)

Jan. 9 | vs. Alabama; Series: Arkansas leads 36-35

Jan. 12-13 | at Texas A&M; Series: Arkansas leads 109-62 (road 39-41)

Jan. 16 | at Tennessee; Series: Tennessee leads 27-23 (road 4-17)

Jan. 19-20 | Georgia; Series: Arkansas leads 28-18

Jan. 23 | at Texas; Series: Arkansas leads 90-68 (road 28-42)

Jan. 26-27 | vs. LSU; Series: Arkansas leads 46-37

Jan. 30 | vs. Mississippi State; Series: Arkansas leads 37-34

Feb. 6 | at Vanderbilt; Series: Arkansas leads 33-15 (road 9-9)

Feb. 9-10 | vs. Ole Miss; Series: Arkansas leads 54-36

Feb. 13 | at Alabama; Series: Arkansas leads 36-35 (road 8-24)

Feb. 16-17 | vs. Auburn; Series: Arkansas leads 39-34

Feb. 20 | at Kentucky; Series: Kentucky leads 37-15 (road 6-16)

Feb. 23 | at Missouri; Series: Arkansas leads 38-28 (road 14-18)

Feb. 27 | vs. Florida; Series: Florida leads 29-15

Mar. 2-3 | at LSU; Series: Arkansas leads 46-37 (road 14-22)

Mar. 6 | vs. Oklahoma; Series: Arkansas leads 19-15

Nine home, nine away, and the same 18-game league format with a mission of filling the gaps this season is on the radar.

Bob Cousy Award winner Darius Acuff Jr. left for the NBA and was drafted by the Sacramento Kings. Standouts Meleek Thomas and Trevon Brazile are gone as well to fulfill their NBA duties. Which is why the roster this year shows that Coach Cal put his pieces together the way he usually does, eyeing young players.

Eight freshman sit on this year's roster. There's an art to bringing in a young crew with the hope that they'll not only develop together, but learn from the vets. The SEC is a rigorous conference, with other teams already settled into their chemistry and skill sets. For the Razorbacks, the reliability of those freshmen could pose a question of how they adjust to the fast-paced season in the SEC.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jeremiah Wilkinson celebrates after a made shot during Saturday's game against Carleton University in the Baha Mar Summer League. | Razorbacks MBB, X

During the offseason, Coach Cal was not shy about the push for development, creating a tight-knit crew that understands the value of growth on and off the court. National High School Player of the Year Jordan Smith Jr. and two-time Gatorade Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year JJ Andrews are the freshman standouts fans are waiting to watch with Billy Richmond III, known for his high energy and lock-down defensive strategies, and Isaiah Sealy returning.

Here's a look at the complete roster for the 2026-27 season.

2026-27 Arkansas Basketball Roster

F/C | Caleb Ourigou | Freshman

W | Abdou Toure | Freshman

G | Amere Brown | Sophomore

W/F | Miikka Muurinen | Freshman

G | Ayden Kelly | Junior

G | Jermeiah Wilkinson | Junior

W | JJ Andrews | Freshman

F/C | Maper Maker | Freshman

G | Davion Thompson | Freshman

F/C | Ilia Frolov | Freshman

F/C | Cooper Bowser | Senior

G | Jordan Smith Jr. | Freshman

G/W | Billy Richmond III | Junior

W | Isaiah Sealy | Sophomore

F/C | Paulo Semedo | Sophomore

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