Three Instant Takeaways From Arkansas' 106-61 Victory Over UAPB

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks opened their 2026 season on Tuesday night against the UAPB Golden Lions in Bud Walton Arena as the Razorbacks easily handled the Golden Lions, winning 106-61.

After the Golden Lions took an early 2-0 lead over the Razorbacks, the Hogs never looked back, and the Razorbacks never gave the lead back to the Golden Lions in a team-effort win on Tuesday.

Razorbacks’ Offensive Barrage

Following the 2025 season where the Razorbacks averaged 90 points per game, the Razorbacks made a statement by coming out swinging in an offensive barrage to score 106 points tonight against UAPB.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jeremiah Wilkinson dribbles the basketball during practice. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Leading the way for the Razorbacks tonight was Georgia transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson, who scored 23 points, shooting 7-of-11 from the field, while also grabbing six rebounds and dishing out three assists.

Freshman guard Jordan Smith Jr. also had an impressive season opener, scoring 20 points tonight on 7-of-11 shooting while adding four rebounds and two assists.

The Razorbacks also looked very efficient inside the cylinder, while the Hogs finished 22-of-29 on layup and dunk attempts, and the Razorbacks got open looks all night i the paint.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari reacts during the first half against the UAPB Golden Lions at Bud Walton Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elite Defensive Performance

The Razorbacks once again showed their new identity for the 2026 season, putting on another defensive masterclass as they forced the Golden Lions into contested shots as the Golden Lions finished tonight on 39% shooting, going 21-of-54 from the field.

Throughout the course of the game, the Razorbacks and coach Calipari kept the pressure up all night as the Razorbacks forced the Golden Lions into numerous double teams which forced the Golden Lions into 24 turnovers. The Hogs were able to create havoc, finishing the game with 16 steals while also having seven blocks on the night.

The Razorbacks capitalized with 32 points off UAPB's turnover which allowed them to click into cruise control and not look back early in the second half.

Free Throw Struggles

The struggles from the free-throw line continued tonight as the Razorbacks shot 71% from the charity stripe, going 30-of-42. Smith and Furman transfer Cooper Bowser combined to make just 6-of-13 attempts from the line while the rest of the team connected on 24-of-29.

The Razorbacks will now need to shift their focus as they travel to Washington, D.C., to play Virginia on Sunday at noon in an early-season marquee matchup. The Razorbacks will use it as an opportunity to build a competitive NCAA Tournament resume against a Cavaliers squad that made it to the Round of 32 before falling to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Cavaliers will enter the game as the No. 9 ranked team in the country, and are coming off of a dominant showing against the Drexel Dragons on Tuesday night by a final score of 89-60.



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