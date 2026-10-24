Three Questions Arkansas Razorbacks Must Answer In Exhibition Against Gonzaga

FAYETTEVILLE — The days of just getting the scoop on a preseason exhibition against regional junior colleges appear to be over, as Arkansas and other prominent basketball programs across the country are scheduling marquee matchups instead.

In recent years, Arkansas has hosted No. 1 Purdue during Eric Musselman's final season, while Bill Self and Kansas came to Bud Walton ahead of John Calipari's first season and took a second half beatdown. Then, last year the Razorbacks routed Cincinnati at home and Memphis at the FedEx Forum to set up what was a special season led by Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas.

Now, Gonzaga comes to town for the very first time under veteran coach Mark Few and a very talented roster in Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop, Florida transfer Xavian Lee, Houston transfer Isaiah Harwell and a pair of returnees in Davis Fogle and Braden Huff.

The Bulldogs have the makings of a team that could certainly make a deep run in March following back-to-back second round exits the previous two seasons.

Arkansas Razorbacks center Cooper Bowser during practice. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Image

Can Talent Overcome Inexperience?

Arkansas brought in Furman transfer Cooper Bowser, who was college basketball's most efficient offensive weapon in the country last season. He helped the Paladins to an NCAA Tournament bid and narrow loss to eventual national runner-ups in UConn.

Gonzaga brings quality size to the exhibition behind Huff and Diop in the starting lineup while fellow big men Chauncey Wiggins, Parker Jefferson, and Sam Funchess are likely to see the floor.

The biggest question in the paint will be whether or not Miikka Muurinen, Maper Maker, Caleb Ourigou, Ilia Frolov, Paulo Semedo and Bowser can match the physicality against an older frontcourt, and be able to battle on the boards each possession.

Freshman point guard Jordan Smith Jr., Jeremiah Wilkinson and Billy Richmond III bring a unique combination of experience, scoring, and unmatched talent to the floor. While Gonzaga could have the edge in the paint, Arkansas certainly has the versatility at the guard positions that will force their opponent to play out of its comfort zone.

What's The New Halfcourt Offense Look Like?

Calipari completely scrapped his halfcourt offense just weeks before tipoff of exhibition play, and it makes many wonder exactly what Saturday is going to look like against Gonzaga. He's banking on the Razorbacks defensive intensity and competitiveness to pay off in the switch.

"But the other team is going to say, If you let them get out and run, you're going to score at will," Calipari said. "We're going to have to figure out, get this, how to play in the halfcourt. That's what I changed up yesterday. I wasn't comfortable with what we were trying to do. It didn't fit the players, that stuff.

"Yes, we're athletic, which means we should defend, we should be able to guard. But the best part of it is they'll compete."

Arkansas' third-year coach has hinted at playing at a faster rate offensively than last season, then turning around and pressing his opponents. It's an old school style, but something that does match his team's athleticism.

Arkansas Razorbacks power forward Miikka Muurinen during practice. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Image

How Will Muurinen Transition to College Basketball?

With his eligibility up in the air for much of the offseason, Muurinen was relieved once he finally heard he was cleared to play. Calipari knew the process would end on a positive note at the end of the day, but saw a young man playing with doubt and a huge weight on his shoulders leading up to the NCAA's decision.

"Can you imagine having to be 19, and at the end of the year you're going to be 19 — could you imagine being 19 and not kowing if you're going to play or not?," Calipari said. "Or that you're going to be sent home? Could you imagine what he went through? That's why it was hugging and crying."

That kind of pressure from the outside can get inside anyone's head and impact the way they perform, which was certainly the case for Muurinen. He's had plenty of time to shake it off and focus on the task at hand — his freshman season.

"The feeling of getting better is what I like the most [during the preseason]," Muurinen said. "So, just working towards that every day. Trying to trying to do my best. Feel my best."

Muurinen has NBA-level size and talent already, but has often gone untapped in his ventures back and forth from America and overseas professional basketball. With a coach who is one of the best at getting his players to the league, the Finnish standout is equipped to put on a show in his first college game against Gonzaga Saturday afternoon.

Saturday's exhibition won't necessarily provide all the answers Calipari is looking for, especially with so many newcomers still trying to find or solidify their roles.

But Gonzaga is a team with enough size, experience and talent to challenge Arkansas on both ends of the floor, that can provide the Razorbacks a bthe etter understanding of where they stand before the regular season begins.

Arkansas and Gonzaga are set to tip-off in Bud Walton Arena at 3 p.m. CT and will be streamed on the SEC Network+.

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