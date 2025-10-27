Three storylines to follow as Razorbacks face Memphis in final exhibition

Arkansas’s Darius Acuff had a smooth debut vs Cincinnati in the blowout win



17 points

4 rebounds

4 assists

7-11 FG

2-4 3PT

24 minutes



One of the best guards at the HS cycle for a few years now, ready to do the same at the collegiate level.



Plays with a ton of pace, tough… pic.twitter.com/EPOwwLPkaE