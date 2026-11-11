USC vs. California Prediction and Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Nov. 11

The USC Trojans are the No. 21-ranked team in the country and have gotten off to a 2-0 start to their season. They beat Milwaukee 95-63 in their opener and then followed that up with a 93-86 win against Wichita State.

They'll take on an in-state opponent, the California Golden Bears, on Wednesday night. California is off to a 2-1 start, beating Adams State and Radford to begin their season, and then followed that up with an 86-68 loss to the Houston Cougars.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten vs. ACC all-California showdown.

USC vs. California Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

USC -8.5 (-104)

California +8.5 (-118)

Moneyline

USC -385

California +290

Total

161.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

USC vs. California How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, November 11

Time: 11:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Haas Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

USC record: 2-0

California record: 2-1

USC vs. California Key Player to Watch

Rodney Rice, G - USC Trojans

Rodney Rice is once again going to be arguably the most important player for the Trojans this season. He averaged 20.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game last season, and he's improved on all of those metrics through the first two games this season, averaging 23.5 points, 9.0 assists, and 5.5 rebounds. He's the player to watch for USC throughout this season.

USC vs. California Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet the OVER. California has struggled defensively through their first three games, even allowing Adams State to put up 86 points on them. That said, they put up 84+ points in their first two games and then managed a respectable 68 against Houston, one of the best defensive teams in the nation.

USC has also gotten off to a hot offensive start, scoring 93+ points in each of their first two games.

Let's sit back and root for points in this California showdown.

Pick: OVER 161.5 (-115) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get up to $350 in bonus bets. Register now and make a $5 wager each day for five days to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.