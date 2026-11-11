Marquette vs. Michigan Prediction and Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Nov. 11

The defending national champions, the Michigan Wolverines, fell in a rematch of last year's NCAA Tournament final last Friday night, losing to UConn 85-77.

They'll face another Big East opponent on Wednesday night when they host the 2-0 Marquette Golden Eagles.

Marquette has had two easy wins to begin its season, beating Mercyhurst 78-43 and then Detroit Mercy 93-32. Tonight's game against the Wolverines will give us a true measuring stick for how we should expect them to look this season.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this Big East vs. Big Ten matchup.

Marquette vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Marquette +3.5 (-106)

Michigan -3.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Marquette +142

Michigan -172

Total

156.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Marquette vs. Michigan How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, November 11

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Crisler Center

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Marquette record: 2-0

Michigan record: 2-0

Marquette vs. Michigan Key Player to Watch

Trey McKenney, G - Michigan Wolverines

It's clear that Trey McKenney is expected to take a step forward and become a big part of Michigan's production this season. He played 22.1 minutes per game, scoring 9.9 points per contest as a freshman, but through the first two games this season, he's already averaging 35.5 minutes and 19.5 points per game.

Marquette vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick

Looking at the metrics for both teams heading into this game isn't going to give us a great picture of what to expect. Marquette got to face two of the worst teams in college basketball, while Michigan already had to play against a National Championship contender in UConn.

The fact of the matter is that Marquette should certainly be an improved team from a year ago. Nigel James Jr. is expected to be one of the best players in the Big East as a sophomore, and they have plenty of other young talent that stuck around from last year's team. Unfortunately, that's not enough to compete with the defending National Champions.

Michigan may have faltered against UConn, but this is still an elite team led by Trey McKenny and Elliot Cadeau. The fact that they are already battle-tested against the Huskies should go a long way for them tonight, while Marquette will be facing its first tough challenge of the season.

I'll back Michigan as a home favorite.

Pick: Michigan -3.5 (-114) via FanDuel

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