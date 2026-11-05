Three Virginia Players Arkansas Fans Need To Know Before Sunday's Capital Showcase

FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time in program history, No. 12 Arkansas will be traveling to Washington, D.C. Sunday for a 1 p.m. EST (12 p.m. CT) tipoff against No. 9 Virginia in what is being dubbed the Capital Showcase.

Both teams had successful outings in their respective season openers, as the Cavaliers dispatched Drexel (89-60) and the Razorbacks ran past UA-Pine Bluff (106-61) on Tuesday.

This will be a clash of two teams that run similar fast-paced, high-pressure defense style of basketball. But they do it in two distinctly different ways.

Arkansas' version of going fast is forcing turnovers or pulling down rebounds and turning them into outlet passes in transition before allowing the opposing defense to get organized.

On the other hand, Virginia likes to push the ball into the halfcourt then flow into early screens, driving lanes and focusing on ball movement to move defenders and create openings.

Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) reacts against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thijs De Ridder, Forward

De Ridder, a 23-year-old sophomore from Belgium, will most likely be guarded by Arkansas' Finnish sensation Miikka Muurinen.

Both forwards are capable of stretching the floor, but De Ridder does have roughly a 25-pound size advantage over Muurinen.

The Cavs' dependable big man can challenge Arkansas with a combination of strength and skill, using his body to establish position inside and his footwork to create room to finish. The Razorbacks could also opt to switch Muurinen out or utilize a double-team him with transfer center Cooper Bowser, who has enough size and length to potentially take away De Ridder's strengths.

Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) looks to pass as Wright State Raiders guard TJ Burch (22) defends during the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chance Mallory, Guard

One of the most electric small guards in the country, Mallory is at his best in the halfcourt as the facilitator but can also serve in an off-ball role for Virginia.

Mallory is oftentimes opportunistic with the ball in his hands, and because of that, he can draw defensive attention that allows a big man to step into a passing window for an easy bucket or opens up an opportunity on the perimeter for an open three.

The Razorbacks also like to flash for steals, which can also give Mallory the chance to attack an off-balance defender to create at the bucket.

He'll likely draw the Razorbacks' versatile two-way standout Jordan Smith Jr. who can use his length to crowd Mallory's vision while staying between him and the basket.

Mallory has already shown what can happen if an opponent decides to apply pressure against him because he's not afraid to gamble with his pass attempts, given his six turnovers on Tuesday. His decisions certainly didn't decide the game against Drexel on Tuesday, but could prove costly if he is careless against the Razorbacks.

Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) looks on during the second half against the Wright State Raiders during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Lewis, Guard

The fourth-year guard out of Chicago can fill it up in a hurry from the floor, especially from three-point land where he is a career 42.1% shooter. Lewis is someone Arkansas cannot afford to lose track of because he gives Mallory and De Ridder a break from constant defensive pressure.

If his defender drifts into the paint or loses him in transition, Lewis can certainly make his opponent pay with just an inch or two of space to shoot. And that's not the only area he excels in either because he can impact the game on closeouts if his defender isn't there, effectively putting the ball on the floor to find an easier shot attempt.

The Razorbacks will have to make Lewis work to find his shot, and will likely see a lot of Billy Richmond III, who is has the reputation as the team's lockdown defender.

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