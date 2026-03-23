Tournament Tidbits: So Many Links to NCAA History for Hogs This Week

The Razorbacks have now made the Sweet 16 in five of the past six seasons, which includes three consecutive under Eric Musselman and now consecutive trips under Calipari with the only break being the weird year where Musselman was plagued by homesickness.

If Arkansas were to win, it would the the third trip to the Elite 8 in six years. However, that's a tall order and not because it requires the Hogs to take down a No. 1 seed yet again.

It's not a big deal for the Razorbacks as a program as of late as No. 1 teams and No. 1 seeds fell quite often under the Mussselman regime. However, outside of an opening round win over Providence in 2023, Calipari doesn't have a win this decade in the NCAA Tournament without coaching the Hogs.

The last time he coached in the Elite 8 was back in 2019 when he lost to Auburn 77-71 in overtime. Go back an entire decade and Calipari's legendary Kentucky teams couldn't produce more Elite 8 appearances than Arkansas has put up since 2021.

Despite the long lists of elite NBA draft picks, winning in March hasn't really been a Calipari thing over the past decade and change. Having far superior talent only led to a reputation for major upsets like St. Peter's in 2022 or Oakland (Mich.) in 2024 as memory of his national championship in 2012 has begun to fade.

However, if the Hogs can upset No. 1 seed Arizona, there's a good chance Arkansas could find itself back on the Cinderella road. Texas is as hot as any team in the tournament right now, so a Longhorns win over Purdue would pit the Razorbacks against a familiar foe in the rare No. 4 seed vs. No. 11 seed Elite 8 showdown.

Arkansas, Texas Have Met in Elite 8 Before

Way back in 1990, in the infamous Reunion Arena, passionately known to Razorbacks fans as Barnhill South, Arkansas took on fellow Southwest Conference rival Texas in the Elite 8 for a spot in the Final Four. The Hogs were a fiesty No. 4 seed hoping to earn a crack at an unstoppable UNLV team in the national title game.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns put the slipper firmly on Bevo's hoof as a No. 10 seed and charged their way through the field under the leadership of Tom Penders, a small man with chihuahua energy on the bench whose team took on his personality. The Longhorns' big moment was a 73-72 stunner of No. 2 seed Purdue, which is the same seed the Boilermakers bring to the fight against Texas this year.

Meanwhile, Arkansas barely squeaked by the opening weekend against No. 13 seed Princeton and No. 12 seed Dayton by a combined difference of six points before dropping a bomb, 96-73, on a North Carolina team coming off a huge upset of No. 1 seed Oklahoma.

Arkansas ended the Longhorns' magical run in a close one, 88-85. Unfortunately, the Razorbacks weren't built for a run in the high altitudes of Denver.

The Hogs got off to a fast start against Duke in the semis, dominating the first half, before the thin air caught up to them and the more patient Blue Devils blew past them late, 97-83. Arkansas went on to four Elite 8 appearances in five years and three Final Fours in five years, including the back-to-back national championship appearances in 1994 and 1995.

Previously on Arkansas vs. Arizona: NCAA Tournament Edition

The last time Arkansas and Arizona met up in the NCAA Tournament was as part of an 11-game March Madness winning streak for the Hogs.

It was 1994 and the Razorbacks were led by the likes of Scotty Thurman, Corey Beck and Corliss Williamson. Behind them was a buzzsaw of talent that ripped through opponents with ease, averaging over 94 points per game.

Arizona was riding high. The Wildcats pulled off a 92-72 upset of No. 1 seed Missouri and they were confident they could run the gauntlet of knocking off consecutive No. 1 seeds with Arkansas and eventually No. 2 seed Duke waiting in the Final Four.

However, as impressive as that 20-point win over Missouri was, Nolan Richardson's Razorbacks obliterated those same Norm Stewart coached Tigers by 52 in Fayetteville early in the season. No one knew Missouri was actually a legitimate monster, going undefeated in both conference play and at home, otherwise the season might have been recognized as something special much earlier.

As a No. 2 seed, Arizona hadn't been pushed all tournament, coasting into the final weekend outside of a 12-point win over Louisville that required the slightest of worry by fans out in the desert. Arizona featured a pair of lottery pick guards in Damon Stoudamire and Khalid Reeves.

However, the Hogs' superior size at guard in 6-foot-4 Clint McDaniel, who had a reputation as a bulldog on the court with his ability to attack the basket and also lock down people on defense, and Thurman at 6-foot-6, the Hogs' focused leader who put up 14 points, five assists and eight rebounds against Arizona, was too much.

In addition, the combination of 6-foot-11, 270 pound fleet footed beast in the paint Darnell Robinson and college basketball's most dominant player that year, Corliss Williamson, created problems all day long. Williamson alone accounted for 29 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a blocked shot as the Razorbacks hung 50 in the second half to secure a 91-82 win in Charlotte en route to the first of what would be back-to-back national championship game appearances.

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