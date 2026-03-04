Louisiana vs. James Madison Prediction, Odds for Sun Belt Championship 2nd Round
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns got by Georgia State in the first round of the Sun Belt Championship, earning them a second-round matchup against the James Madison Dukes.
James Madison will be favored in today's game, but the Dukes won't be looking past Louisiana. The Ragin' Cajuns won the first game between these two teams, beating them by a score of 64-61 back on February 4.
Will the Dukes get their revenge tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Louisiana vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Louisiana +6.5 (-110)
- James Madison -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Louisiana +222
- James Madison -278
Total
- OVER 132.5 (-110)
- UNDER 132.5 (-110)
Louisiana vs. James Madison How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 4
- Game Time: 6:00 pm ET
- Venue: Pensacola Bay Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Louisiana Record: 11-21 (7-11 in Sun Belt)
- James Madison Record: 17-14 (9-9 in Sun Belt)
Louisiana vs. James Madison Betting Trends
- Louisiana is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games
- The UNDER is 8-2 in Louisiana's last 10 games played in March
- James Madison is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- The UNDER is 9-2 in James Madison's last 11 games
- James Madison is 5-14 ATS in its last 19 games as a favorite
Louisiana vs. James Madison Key Player to Watch
- Justin McBride, F - James Madison Dukes
Justin McBride is leading James Madison in points per game, averaging 15.5, while also averaging 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He didn't play in the first meeting between these two teams when James Madison lost, so his presence on the court tonight should make a significant difference in the rematch.
Louisiana vs. James Madison Prediction and Pick
Justin McBride being in the lineup for tonight's rematch, when he didn't play in the first meeting, might make all the difference tonight.
When looking at some overall numbers between these two teams, James Madison seems like the far better squad. Louisiana ranks just 334th in effective field goal percentage at 47.2%. James Madison is far better in that metric, ranking 121st in eFG% at 52.8%.
It's also worth noting that James Madison ranks inside the top 100 in 3-point shot rate, and now the Dukes get to face a Louisiana team that ranks 294th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 35.8% from beyond the arc.
I'll lay the points with James Madison tonight.
Pick: James Madison -6.5 (-110)
