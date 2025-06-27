What Lakers' fans can expect after drafting Hogs' Thiero
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Los Angeles Lakers chose Arkansas forward Adou Thiero with pick No. 36 in the second round of this year's NBA Draft.
The trend of the league drafting younger players, an average of 19 years and 229 days in 2025, falls along with the league average over the past decade.
Thiero offers the Lakers a hardnosed defender with an opportunity to master his offensive game under head coach J.J. Redick, one of the most prolific three-point shooters in college and NBA history.
Redick made a name for himself as a prolific three-point shooter with the Magic, Bucks, Clippers, 76ers and Mavericks.
With 1,950 made three point attempts, Redick was No.15 in NBA history at the time of his retirement in 2021 while making a shade under 42% from deep which is still No. 18 all-time.
The Lakers will be hard pressed to find another player coming out of the college ranks who can go toe-to-toe with Thiero in physicality.
Redick's team finished the 2024-25 season at No. 17 in defensive efficiency which means Thiero could have a role made specially for him in LA and Arkansas coach John Calipari backed that up during his guest appearance on the Jim Rome Show earlier this month.
"If you're watching the NBA right now, these playoffs, if you're not a man, NBA, no boys allowed," Calipari said. "If you're not physically able to go to hand-to-hand combat. If you can't play when a guy's grabbing and holding. If you can't go get a rebound when two guys are just absolutely clubbing you, if you can't make a layup where you got hit twice, you can't play in these games."
While watching Thiero's highlight tape, he jumps off the screen as a slasher with an athletic frame and explosive leaping ability.
He is a versatile player who made 45 dunks, possesses the ability to absorb contact in the post, and has developed a crisp midrange jumper, a lost art in the sport these days.
When Caliapri speaks, NBA scouts listen.
The second-year Arkansas coach is a talent whisperer, someone who knows a thing or two because he's now seen 61 of his former players selected in the NBA Draft.
"Adou Thiero can play in that kind of game, he physically can do it," Calipari said. "Athletically, [he] can do it. When he was in high school, he played point guard. He went from 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-6. You're talking about someone that can [play in the NBA]."
Calipari has said multiple times that Thiero's stock is comparable to that of New York Knicks guard and former SEC Player of the Year Immanuel Quickley, who has outperformed many players drafted before him.
"The draft, what happened in the late rounds, it weeded itself out," Calipari said. "I would tell somebody just like I did with [Tyrese Maxey] and [Immanuel Quickley], if you pass on him, I'm telling you he can come in the league and help you right now because of what he is physically."
Thiero, like Quickley, made a huge jump in production before leaving for the NBA by averaging 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 55% from the field and 26% from three as a versatile forward.
Thiero had scored no more than 16 points in a game going into last season, but topped that high in eight games, scoring 20 or more points including a career high 26 against Illinois.
His physicality and continually evolving game makes him a perfect candidate to make an impact in the league.
Just take a look in this year's playoffs with Indiana's TJ McConnell, who was fearless throughout the Pacers' run to the NBA Finals.
McConnell played the best ball of his professional career during the NBA Finals, averaging 12 points, four rebounds and four assists during the seven game series against Oklahoma City.
"Right now, the guys that aren't able to step in and play physically can't do it," Calipari said. "You look at TJ McConnell in the NBA Finals. He physically is like, 'I'm not afraid, and I'm ready, and I'll go, and I'll bring it.' All of a sudden, he has that kind of game."
Thiero injured his knee in late February during a home victory against Missouri which he still hasn't fully recovered from at this point.
Calipari is adamant he has remained in "pretty good" shape while in recovery, but should be ready to go once completely healed.
"If you watch the NBA Playoffs, it is so rough you better be built like Adou Thiero," Calipari said. "If you're not and you're a younger player, you're not playing in these playoffs. He is physically ready right now and athletically, hits his head on the rim right now. He's got to heal, but I think he's in pretty good shape."