What stood out most during Razorbacks' win over Winthrop?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A game that could have been a black eye on its early NCAA Tournament résumé, Arkansas escaped with an 84-83 win over Winthrop.
Fans can look at a raw stat line of 50% shooting, 36% from three, 91% at the free throw line, that the Hogs won the rebound margin and turnover battle and think that's a good day at the office.
Except that was far from the case considering Arkansas allowed the Eagles to rip through its defense, much like Friday night's close call against Samford.
Even Arkansas coach John Calipari was shown on camera frustrated with each turnover, bad shot and offensive rebound given up.
Loss of Focus
There seems to be a loss of focus during certain points in the game on defense and it’s come against each team they’ve played.
Whether it’s in the front or backcourt, the Razorbacks lose discipline far too often.
No one is blameless, as every Razorback loses positioning on his man which allows opponents drive downhill for easy baskets.
Arkansas is also losing out on extra possessions by not chasing down loose balls on either side of the court. Then, if that’s not enough, there are struggles to secure defensive rebounds as Winthrop pulled down eight offensive boards and scored 18 second chance points.
Just like much of last season, Arkansas' big men and guards continue to struggle in pick-and-roll defense as the lane opens like the Red Sea. The lights are on, but no one is there to protect the house.
It doesn't matter how much length Arkansas might have in the post if Calipari's big men can't grasp the significance of cutting under screens to protect the rim instead of switching for guards.
Arkansas can still out-talent mid-major teams on nights when the defense sleeps, but that margin will shrink quickly against high-major opponents.
For Winthrop, coach Mark Prosser's squad executed its game plan of emphasizing three-point shooting.
Defending the Three
A lot can be said for Winthrop’s ability to make threes, especially when well defended. The Eagles connected on 15-of-31 attempts from deep, which became an equalizer for not having the horses to keep up with Arkansas' physicality.
Several three-point attempts from Winthrop’s Kareem Rozier came when Arkansas over-committed to the roll man in the paint, making the decision to spot up wide open time and again.
Any time he found just a bit of space in transition, he made sure to keep himself hot with a career-high 23 points on 7-of-10 from deep along with five rebounds.
Rozier was far from the only Eagle to find it easy behind the arc. Graduate Kody Clouet along with senior Daylen Berry combined to knock down 6-of-11 from deep in the final 6:35 of regulation.
Less Complacent Shot Taking
Calipari has been persistent about being more decisive with shot selection this season. While it appeared to be improved Tuesday night, there were a few tougher shots taken instead of making an extra pass.
His Arkansas team takes great shots, but dozens come at points early in the shot clock from various players that analytics have proven to generate wasted possessions.
There were a couple of stray shots taken at certain points throughout the game, but after shooting 34 three-point attempts Friday night against Samford, the Razorbacks threw up exactly half of that with 17 Tuesday night.
One of the lone bright spots on Arkansas' offense was freshman guard Meleek Thomas, who scored a career-high 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting along with three assists, three rebounds and just one turnover.
There were times throughout the narrow victory that it seemed Thomas was a bit too unselfish with the ball in his hands. As he matures and the games get bigger, Calipari will likely demand he become more comfortable taking over as the Razorbacks best offensive weapon.