Jacksonville vs. Bellarmine Prediction, Odds for ASUN Championship 1st Round

The ASUN Championship kicks off with first-round action on Wednesday afternoon, starting with the Jacksonville Dolphins taking on the Bellarmine Knights.

Both of these teams are under .500 in the 2025-26 season, but they’re looking to make a Cinderella run in the conference tournament to reach the 2026 NCAA Tournament later on this month.

These teams played once in the regular season – back on Jan. 22 – with the Knights picking up a seven-point win on the road.

Bellarmine is favored in this conference tournament matchup after both of these squads finished 7-11 in ASUN play.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction as the ASUN Championship gets underway.

Jacksonville vs. Bellarmine Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jacksonville +1.5 (-110)

Bellarmine -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Jacksonville: -102

Bellarmine: -118

Total

147.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Jacksonville vs. Bellarmine How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

Venue: UNF Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Jacksonville record: 12-19

Bellarmine record: 12-18

Jacksonville vs. Bellarmine Key Player to Watch

Jack Karasinski, Forward, Bellarmine

Karasinski is the leading scorer for the Knights this season, averaging

In the lone meeting with the Dolphins during the regular season, Karasinski finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists while shooting 5-of-10 from the field. Kenyon Goodwin (21 points) actually led the Knights in scoring in that matchup.

Karasinski had a monster finish to the regular season, scoring 30, 23, 31, 23 and 38 points over his final five games. He could be the difference maker in this game, especially since Jacksonville ranks outside the top-250 in adjusted defensive efficiency this season.

Jacksonville vs. Bellarmine Prediction and Pick

The Knights can score the ball with just about anyone in the country, ranking fifth in effective field goal percentage and 75th in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency. However, they don’t defend at a high level, sitting at No. 365 in opponent effective field goal percentage.

It’s pretty shocking that the Knights allowed just 70 points against Jacksonville earlier this season, but the Dolphins have struggled on both ends, ranking 314th in opponent effective field goal percentage and 237th in eFG% on offense.

Bellarmine has already won a game between these teams, and it’s an elite 3-point shooting team, ranking 16th in the country in 3-point percentage (38.1 percent).

The lack of defense will likely come back to bite the Knights against some of the better teams in the conference, but they should be able to handle the Dolphins in this first-round matchup. I’d much rather bet on a team with a clear identity – Bellarmine’s elite offense – when attempting to figure out some of these smaller conference tournament matchups.

Pick: Bellarmine Moneyline (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.