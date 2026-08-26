Which Sport Receives The Most Love From Arkansas' Fanbase?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For years, when someone thought of Arkansas athletics, the first thing that came to mind was football, along with nostalgic memories of the program's rich history and the Hall of Fame coaches and players who led the Razorbacks in the glory days.

However, due to the football program's poor play over the past decade and a revolving door of head coaches coming and going who appear to be more mediocre than the next, Razorback fans are beginning to shift their focus towards basketball, causing many across the country to question if Arkansas still truly remains a football school.

Although Razorback fans remain committed to the football program, the fanbase's interest in basketball has increased drastically since future Hall of Fame coach John Calipari arrived in Fayetteville a little over two years ago.

“Arkansas is a hoop school for sure. Doesn’t matter who’s coaching there, it’s a hoop school. And baseball. Coach Van Horn is the man.”



— @EricPMusselman



(H/T @JohnNaborsShow) | #WPS pic.twitter.com/s1qVmEDDlp — Grayson Pierce (@GraysonPierce4) August 25, 2026

Arkansas fans and students can't be blamed for focusing their attention on basketball over the past few seasons, as Calipari turned the program into an immediate SEC contender after his arrival. Meanwhile, the football program continues to sink to new lows and has produced only four winning seasons in the past decade.

Because both programs have gone in drastically different directions over the past several years, fans and media members are forced to wonder what the university's flagship sport is, prompting one former Razorbak coach to weigh in on the debate.

During an appearance on Julian Edelman's podcast Games with Names on Monday, former Hogs head basketball coach Eric Musselman gave his opinion on which sport currently gets more love and attention from the Razorbacks fanbase.

"Arkansas is a hoop school for sure; it doesn't matter who's coaching there, it's a hoop school," Musselman said.

Musselman's answer should come as no surprise to Razorback fans, as he was the head basketball coach at the university for five seasons and led the program to three NCAA tournaments and two Elite Eight appearances during his tenure.

However, Musselman's comments on Monday confirmed what many people already believed: Arkansas has transitioned from a football school to a basketball school over the past few years.

Former Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman (without shirt) celebrates with forward Makhel Mitchell (left) after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Wells Fargo Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

From a historical standpoint, Arkansas will always be viewed as a football-first school. Still, Musselman appears correct: younger generations of Razorback fans and the current student body seem to focus much more on Calipari and the basketball program rather than football.

The recent shift in the Razorback fans will be another challenge new head football coach Ryan Silverfield must address, as he will need to find ways to earn the trust of a fanbase that has been disappointed more times than they can count over the past 15 years.

Although Arkana's faithful appear to be moving in a new direction, it remains an exciting time for Arkansas athletics as Calipari prepares to lead the Hogs to their sixth March Madness appearance since 2020, and Silverfield looks to revitalize a football program that many believe is on the cusp of becoming an SEC contender once again.

Who knows, in a few years, both programs may be doing so well that a debate will not be needed on which program receives more focus than the other, as they will both be receiving Razorback fan's full attention.

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