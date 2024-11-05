Who Can Razorbacks Get Improved Long-Range Shooting This Year?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is no different than any other basketball program in the country in that it has a lot to work on entering the season, but the Razorbacks have one glaring area offensively in need of improvement in a hurry.
For all the good Eric Musselman did at Arkansas, fans are still having flashbacks to his teams that ranked no higher than 280th nationally and failed to crack 32 percent from 3-point range the last three seasons.
So far, it has been new coach, new players, same results in a small sample size as the Razorbacks have combined to shoot 13 of 48 (27.1%) from beyond the arc in the preseason.
Are there reasons for optimism that an uptick from deep is on the horizon? Sure, and as assistant coach Chuck Martin pointed out Tuesday, it starts with transfer guard Johnell Davis knocking off the rust and returning to form.
“Some of it is Nelly Davis had been out for quite some time prior to the Kansas game, so that was the first time that he really had any live competition,” Martin said. "TCU was just his second game back.
"He's a guy on our team that is very capable of making shots, and he had been out for three weeks. It's going to take him some time to get his rhythm and find his rhythm."
Davis — 3 of 9 in exhibition play — has made 132 three-pointers at a 36.6 percent clip over the past four seasons, and is coming off a year in which he set career-highs at Florida Atlantic with 58 made threes on 41.4 percent shooting.
While Arkansas has floor spacing bigs like Trevon Brazile and Zvonimir Ivisic who will pitch in on the effort, Davis stands out as the most proven perimeter threat in the backcourt.
Arkansas needs improvement out of sophomore DJ Wagner, who splashed his first two attempts against Kansas and has missed five straight since, but the freshmen will need to be difference-makers as well to hit John Calipari's goal of 8-10 made threes per game.
The trio of Boogie Fland, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond only managed to shoot a combined 3-of-18 from three against Kansas and TCU.
While Richmond has more of a reputation as a driver and defender, Fland shot 37 percent as a senior at Archbishop Stepinac, and Knox connected on 81 triples with Overtime Elite last season.
“For our young guys, whether it’s Billy, Karter, or Boogie, this is their first time playing a live competition in front of a crowd," Martin said. "It’s going to take some time, but I certainly think we’re capable of making threes, and I think we will as the season goes on.”
Arkansas officially begins its season Wednesday night against a Lipscomb team that went 9 for 21 from beyond the arc in a road win at Duquesne on Monday.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. from Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and the game will be streamed on SEC Network+.