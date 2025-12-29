Razorback Report: No. 18 Arkansas faces James Madison before start of SEC games

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The return to action wasn't much fun for Arkansas women's basketball team, dropping a 81-72 contest to in-state rival Arkansas State.

Maybe the return will fare better for the men's basketball team.

No. 18 Arkansas will host James Madison Monday night in its first game after the holiday break, just five days before the start of conference play.

Monday night's game will serve as the finale to the Razorbacks' non-conference schedule. They'll host No. 19 Tennessee Saturday in Bud Walton Arena at 2 p.m. to open SEC action.

This might be the first-ever meeting between Arkansas and James Madison, but there’s nothing unfamiliar about the chess match on the sidelines.

James Madison head coach Preston Spradlin knows John Calipari’s playbook about as well as anyone after spending five seasons on Calipari’s Kentucky staff, and the two have already crossed paths twice when Spradlin was at Morehead State. So while the jerseys are new, the coaching rivalry isn’t.

On the floor, Darius Acuff Jr. has been on a heater. Over the last six games, he’s stuffing the stat sheet with 20.8 points and 8.0 assists per night, knocking down nearly 44 percent of his threes and posting a sparkling 4-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

And here’s a fun twist: when the lights get brighter, Acuff gets better. His season averages of 18.9 points and 6.2 assists jump to 20.2 points and 7.2 assists against ranked teams.

Those opportunities haven’t been hard to find for Arkansas, either. The Razorbacks are 2-3 against ranked opponents and have already played five Top 25 teams, which is tied for the most in the entire NCAA. In other words, this one comes with familiar faces, hot hands, and no shortage of big-game experience.

How to Watch: James Madison at No. 18 Arkansas

Who: James Madison Dukes (7-6) at No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (9-3)

When: 7 p.m., Monday

Where: Bud Walton Arena at Nolan Richardson Court, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: First meeting

Last Meeting: n/a

Last time out, Razorbacks: lost to No. 8 Houston, 94-85

Last time out, Dukes: lost to Georgia Southern, 96-92 (OT)

Yesterday’s Results

Women’s basketball: Arkansas State 81, Arkansas 72

Today’s Schedule

Men’s basketball: James Madison at Arkansas, 7 p.m., SECN+

Did You Notice?

Arkansas sprinter Jordan Anthony capped an extraordinary season by being named the winner of The Bowerman, collegiate track and field’s highest individual honor, announced earlier this month by the USTFCCCA at the Gaylord Texan Resort. Anthony becomes the third Razorback to earn the prestigious award, joining Jarrion Lawson (2016) and Jaydon Hibbert (2023), placing Arkansas among an elite group of programs with multiple winners. He was the first sprinter since 2017 to win NCAA titles in the 60 meters indoors and 100 meters outdoors in the same season, setting Arkansaas records in both events while collecting two national titles, three SEC championships, and high-point honors at the SEC Outdoor and NCAA Outdoor Championship meets.

We’ll Leave You With This

Hunter back in the endzone 😤 pic.twitter.com/iIJiQdJGtE — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) December 28, 2025

