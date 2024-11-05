All Hogs

Calipari, Arkansas Coaching Staff not Taking Lipscomb Lightly

Arkansas gets over arrogance after TCU scrimmage loss

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari directing DJ Wagner in the exhibition opener against the Kansas Jayhawks at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari directing DJ Wagner in the exhibition opener against the Kansas Jayhawks at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. / Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It took just one day of college basketball to see sizeable upsets. North Florida, ranked outside the top-200 in Kenpom Rankings, took down fellow SEC foe South Carolina, a NCAA Tournament team from last year.

As Arkansas looks to get its season underway, the Razorbacks are not taking the Lipscomb Bisons lightly, the Bisons picked up a 77-72 win over the Duquesne Dukes on Monday.

"[Lipscomb coach Lennie Acuff] built one of the better offensive teams in the country," assistant coach Chuck Martin said. "I'm not exaggerating. They're so efficient, they're so well-versed on their offense."

The Razorbacks will have to watch for forward Jacob Ognacevic, who scored 30 points in the season-opening win over Duquesne, shooting 10-of-18 from the field. He did not play in the matchup with the Hogs last year due to injury. Guard Will Pruitt also returns after scoring 15 points against the Razorbacks last year, in a 69-66 Hogs win in North Little Rock.

"[Ognacevic]'s a heck of a player," Martin said."He causes a lot of problems because of his ability to shoot the three. He can make threes in transition off pick-and-pops. But he’s also a guy that shoots 60% from the field in the low post."

Lipscomb Bisons forward Jacob Ognacevic (41) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5)
Lipscomb Bisons forward Jacob Ognacevic (41) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Lipscomb defeated Louisville 75-67. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Arkansas have already paid the price in an exhibition against TCU after coach John Calipari noticed a shift in practice after the Hogs took down No. 1 Kansas.

"We had some arrogance yesterday in practice," Calipari said on the Make A Difference with Phil Martelli Podcast ahead of the TCU exhibition. "You think you've done something you've done something?"

The Razorbacks are learning on the fly as they deal with a combination of injuries and the normal growing pains that come with roster turnover.

"Every game is a learning experience," Martin said. "We got a chance to see what we could be after the Kansas game, but also we learned that if you’re not focused, you’re not locked in, in college basketball anybody can beat anyone. It was a really good lesson for our guys."

The Razorbacks officially kickoff its season 7 p.m. Wednesday. The game will between Lipscomb will be streamed on SEC Network+.

