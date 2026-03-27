Who's Coming, Staying, Going for John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks?

When Calipari put him in a traditional American big man role, Džafić looked slow and lost. The question now is whether the Arkansas staff wants to continue to develop him or if they have seen enough and choose to adopt the old Musselman not so gentle boot into the transfer portal.

As was painfully obvious all season long, the Hogs desperately need help in the paint. However, to get this, Calipari is going to have to abandon his love for having a short bench.

Arkansas is probably going to have to carry at least nine legitimate players or he will continue to face the same issues as the last two seasons every time someone gets hurt. Plus, there may not be room on the roster for the big men he needs if there isn't a new philosophy that allows for expansion.

Right now, at best Calipari will carry eight actual basketball players he intends to allow in the game. Three of those spots are for sure taken by freshman signees.

On Team:

JJ Andrews, G

Abdou Torre, G

Jordan Smith, G

As is typical with freshman classes, one will be a player who can develop into a strong contributor by opening day of the season. A second player will develop in time for SEC play and the third will struggle to find his way into the line-up on a consistent basis unless injuries just force it to happen and there us rarely rhyme nor reason as to which players step into each situation.

Possibly on Team:

Tyran Stokes, F

However, there is a fourth potential freshman who would have high odds of having an impact next season almost by default. Tyran Stokes isn't a Hog yet, but the 6-foot-7, 230 pound forward is down to Arkansas, Kansas and Kentucky, and reports of Bill Self possibly retiring continue to swirl, presumably tipping the scales at least temporarily in Arkansas' favor.

There is no player with his body type on the roster and it's desperately needed. By the time late October comes, Stokes could be 6-foot-8 with another five to seven pounds of muscle tacked on.

That would give the Razorbacks a true power forward in the making, something that hasn't been on campus in Fayetteville since the Eric Musselman era.

Adou Thiero sort of filled that role at least mentally last year, but he was hurt much of the season and roughly 15-25 pounds too small for the part, hence the injuries.

Likely Back:

Karter Knox, F

Isaiah Sealy, W

It wasn't official, but Karter Knox's message to the fans immediately after the Arizona game was pretty close. He thanked them for sticking with the team when it got bad last season and when things were rolling this year.

Then he talked about trying to find a way to run it back next year and winning the national championship. What it sounded like was if the money is reasonable, the Hogs will have a team leader and much needed athleticism, defensive prowess and power at the forward position next year.

Karter Knox with a postgame message to Hog fans: "We love ya'll...We had a heckuva run. Hoping to run it back, win that natty, that's what were trying to do" pic.twitter.com/jpJlXfNAhm — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) March 27, 2026

As for Sealy, Calipari keeps talking as if he just works a little harder on one or two things, he is going to burst through as a star. However, getting glued to an incredibly short bench for a second straight season may not be something Sealy wants to risk.

If he isn't looking for a fresh start rather soon, then he is definitely dedicated to being a Razorback.

Probably Gone:

Meleek Thomas, G

Billy Richmond, W

DJ Wagner, G

In the probably gone category are two players Arkansas fans would love to have back, but most likely won't. Thomas is for sure gone to the NBA.

He showed plenty while with the Hogs and will shine even more at the combine with a chance to show what life can be like with him as the man.

In regard to Richmond's possible return, the better Thomas performs, the better the odds Billy Goat remains a Razorback. The bigger this unprecedented freshman class is in the NBA draft the more likely he is to take what Arkansas has to offer financially instead.

As for Wagner, love for a coach can only go so far. He is a natural leader who is good enough to be in the NBA Draft after next season. However, he can't do that as the back-up helping develop the next freshman phenom who walks in the door.

Wagner needs a team to lead, a place to shine and opportunity to grow. That's not going to happen at Arkansas it doesn't seem.

If he leaves, it's almost a given Wagner leads a team into the NCAA Tournament and makes a lot of noise while there.

Possibly Back:

Malique Ewin, C

Elmir Džafić, C

Ewin really found his game late in the season. If paired with another strong presence down low whose skills complement him, he could really take off.

He was listed as a senior all year, but he appears to have only played three seasons of basketball, so Ewin should be OK to return, which would delight Hogs fans.

As for Džafić, he was a project from Europe. He seems trained in the European style of using big men where 7-footers go outside and shoot threes all day while working on dribbling.

When Calipari put him in a traditional American big man role, Džafić looked slow and lost. The question now is whether the Arkansas staff wants to continue to develop him or if they have seen enough and choose to adopt the old Eric Musselman not so gentle boot into the transfer portal.

At 7-foot, 285 pounds, Džafić possesses the size needed to disrupt Arizona and Michigan inside. It was almost surprising Calipari didn't send him in during the second half to at least waste some fouls, take up space and see if he could be firm enough to not get pushed around by the game's elite big men.

No one else on the team could have done that. However, if he stays, Džafić will need to improve footwork, hands, agility and overall presence.

If he can develop and Ewin stays Arkansas will need at least one more true, space filling block of a man to dominate the paint and the glass at will. That could be difficult to find.

Gone:

Darius Acuff, G

Trevon Brazile, F

Nick Pringle, C

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