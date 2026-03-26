Calipari Depending on Winning Formula for Razorbacks to Reach Elite Eight

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Arkansas coach John Calipari has coached many of great freshmen during his Hall of Fame career.

From Dejuan Wagner to Derrick Rose, John Wall to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and beyond, Calipari has won a lot of games with freshmen taking the lead.

He was asked during his Wednesday press conference if prioritizing 18-year-old's has taken years off his life. Like any coach, Calipari pointed to the growth his freshmen from day one in his program until they head out the door.

Arkansas Razorbacks Meleek Thomas against Hawaii in NCAA Tournament. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

"This profession does that to you," Calipari said. "But the reward in it is, [similar to] what Kelvin [Sampson] is seeing [at Houston], what I see in this team. The joy I get from what I do is when someone says I knew Darius Acuff was good, but I never realized he was that good. I knew Meleek Thomas was good, but I never knew he was this good."

Both Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas signed with Arkansas as 5-star McDonald's All-Americans. At this point, they don't act, talk or play like freshmen.

There hasn't been a point this season where either hit the proverbial freshman wall. There were a pair of disappointing performances by Acuff in November against Winthrop (12 points) and Jackson State (10 points).

“When it comes to eye test, and what we’ve seen on that damn basketball court, [Cameron Boozer] ain’t no Darius Acuff, Jr. We need to stop that, Jack.



“When you think special, you think Darius Acuff, Jr.”



-Stephen A. Smith on Darius Acuff being the best player left in NCAAT. pic.twitter.com/E177hKFGE2 — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) March 26, 2026

However, those games became outliers in what became a National Player of the Year caliber season.

Acuff has become a pop culture icon since the NCAA Tournament started, averaging 30 points and seven assists per game against No. 13 seed Hawaii and No. 12 seed High Point.

Should he produce at this rate while also leading Arkansas to a victory over Arizona Thursday night then his aura will only grow stronger the longer his Razorbacks team survive and advance.

Fellow freshman guard Meleek Thomas has evolved into a true three-level threat on the offensive end and defense has become an underrated part of his game.

While he's scored 19+ points in five of his previous six games and seems to enjoy his "Robin" status alongside Acuff, it's his all-around defensive rating of 2.9 that makes him a valuable asset to a Razorbacks team looking to win Thursday.

That grade places Thomas among top defenders in the country in the 96th percentile, according to CBB Analytics.

Calipari noted there are other players on the roster who are coming alive at the same time such as Trevon Brazile, Billy Richmond, and DJ Wagner.

Brazile has been a human highlight reel in March, averaging 17 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, two assists and only four total turnovers. His spark has helped Arkansas reel off seven straight victories including an SEC Tournament Championship.

"I knew Trevon Brazile had this in him, but I had not seen it in a while," Calipari said. "Billy "Goat" [Richmond], two different cities said we watched him and he was good, but he was never this good. Seeing D.J., having people call me and say he's impacting winning for your team as much as anyone on it."

Then, Calipari has his X-factor for Thursday night in veteran forward Malique Ewin, who is playing his best ball at the perfect time.

"Seeing Malique Ewin doing stuff he's never done," Calipari said. "Effort, energy, scoring double-doubles in real games, nothing makes me happier."

Ewin has finished in double-figures in 7-of-10 games down the stretch, but is pulling down as many offensive boards as defensive boards. That level of productivity can give Arkansas what they need to advance to its third Elite Eight since 2021.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari against Hawaii in NCAA Tournament. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

"Winning is the next phase of that," Calipari said. "If you get them all right, they will want to win to keep playing. That's why I always say it's about the name on the back, not the name on the front."

Calipari has long operated with a player-first model, emphasizing individual growth with the belief that winning follows naturally. The results have been consistent, with 17 Elite Eight appearances or better and a steady pipeline of players advancing to the next level.

Rather than chasing championships at all costs, Calipari has built his program around a different foundation. His “La Familia” approach prioritizes long-term relationships and player development, creating a culture where loyalty extends beyond the court and success is measured in more than banners.

Arkansas will tip-off against Arizona Thursday at 8:45 p.m. at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The game will be carried nationally by CBS.

Stay up to date on all things Razorbacks by bookmarking Arkansas Razorbacks on SI, subscribing to allHogs on Youtube, and following allHogs on Twitter or the allHogs Facebook page.

Hogs Feed