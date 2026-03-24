Potential New Team Emerging for Oregon Five-Star Recruiting Target

Five-star small forward recruit Tyran Stokes has been the talk of the town, as he is the consensus No. 1 player in the country following an electric high school career in the state of Washington, where he played for Ranier Beach High School. This is one of the better high schools in the country, as it has a ton of talent, including Stokes' teammate JJ Crawford, who is the son of Jamal Crawford.

Stokes has been linked to three programs heavily. The three programs he has been linked to include the Kansas Jayhawks, the Kentucky Wildcats, and the Oregon Ducks. He officially visited all three programs, but a decision remains unknown, as he is the last player inside the 247Sports top-10 who remains uncommitted at this time. The Ducks and the rest of the pack have been hopeful for some good news.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Rainier Beach High School (WA) forward Tyran Stokes (4) reacts against Mater Dei during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After having little to no updates as of recently, On3 reporter Jamie Shaw has shared his opinion on how things are going, as he names the one team that is starting to stand out at this moment, along with a new team that is moving up the ladder compared to the other schools who has officially offered him.

"Over the last couple of months, conversations with sources around the recruitment have started to shift toward a Kentucky lean with Arkansas and John Calipari picking up some momentum," Shaw from On3 reported.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Rainier Beach High School (WA) forward Tyran Stokes (4) reacts against Mater Dei during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is unfortunate news for the Oregon Ducks, as they continue to be a second or third-place runner. Instead, the Wildcats are in the lead according to Shaw, which makes sense, as the talented program had the chance to go far in March Madness, but fell short in the Round of 32. They will be in a great position next year, as their roster is very deep, and the talented young guys that they have could still return.

As for the Razorbacks, they are showing that they can put players into the NBA. The two players they have that will be going to the NFL include the two standout guards on their roster, Maleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. Both players have the chance to hear their name called in the first round, which would be a huge deal for the Razorbacks and legendary coach John Calipari.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) shoots against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It is no secret that a guy like Stokes is likely to only play one season of college basketball, as many have already labeled him as a future top-five selection. He will be one of the standouts who has a chance to solidify himself as the first pick in the draft. The forward is unique and brings a different style to the game, as he continues to grow in a way that many fail to do at his position, which is playmaking.

If he were to join the Ducks class, he would be headlining a class of two more players as he would be joining four-star small forward recruit Tajh Ariza and four-star center recruit Kendre Harrison.