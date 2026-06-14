Why Arkansas Could Be Just Getting Started After Landing 5-Star Davion Thompson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorbacks coach John Calipari has made it known repeatedly that he hasn't lost his fastball since taking over following the 2023-2024 season.

Arguably the best recruiter of all-time when it comes to getting who he wants out of the high school ranks, Calipari did it once again adding 5-star point guard Davion Thompson on Wednesday.

There's no reason to doubt Calipari will do it again either after assembling the most talented 2026 class, according to Rivals. Arkansas edged past Duke at the final hour after securing signings of a quartet of 5-stars in guard Jordan Smith, Jr., JJ Andrews, wing Abdou Toure and stretch forward Miikka Muurinen.

The list didn't end there either as 4-star center Maper Maker joined the program last month. However, after going the prep school route, Maker is expected to take a redshirt year for development purposes under one of the most underappreciated big man coaches in the country, Kenny Payne.

With the No. 1 class in tow, can Calipari wave his magic wand once again? Here's some of the top targets the Razorbacks have a shot at to join the roster in 2027-28.

No. 1 Marcus Spears, Power Forward

Son of LSU football great with the same namesake, the 6-foot-9, 210 pound prospect has emerged as the best player in the country out of Dallas. He is a crafty lefty who continuously works on his offensive skillset to expand his game outside the painted area.

“Big Swagu Jr.” showing why he’s the No. 1 player in the country 🔥



5⭐️ Marcus Spears Jr. is in his bag at #ChipotleNationals pic.twitter.com/1bfefWYZpE — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) April 3, 2026

Most of his recruitment will focus on what LSU given his father starred for the Tigers and brings much to offer now that coach Will Wade returns to the program.

Spears possesses the type of modern skill set Calipari covets in frontcourt players. While capable of battling inside, he is comfortable initiating offense, attacking closeouts and creating for himself. His versatility would allow him to thrive in Arkansas' pace-and-space offense while giving the Razorbacks another matchup nightmare in transition.

Arkansas might be in the race, but will have to fend off other schools such as hometown SMU, Arizona, and Texas. Spears averaged over 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal as a junior at Dynamic Prep.

No. 2 CJ Rosser, Power Forward

The Southeastern Prep star has already been on campus at Kentucky, North Carolina and Louisville, but is still hearing from several other schools which includes the Razorbacks.

5⭐️ CJ Rosser (No. 2 SC NEXT 60) getting active in Chicago at Chris Brickley Inv 😮‍💨🔥 @CJRosser7 pic.twitter.com/vEishlsVvr — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) May 9, 2026

Calipari has a history of targeting elite big men over his whole career, including his first "big'un" in Marcus Camby in the early 1990s.

Still to this day, NBA stars such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Davis, Bam Adebeyo, and Julius Randle remain stalwarts for their respective franchises.

That level of play has to speak to guys like Rosser and the previously mentioned Spears, who are each gifted athletically in the open floor.

If Arkansas can get him in for a visit, there's a high likelihood that Calipari has a chance to keep him away from the bluebloods.

No. 3 Beckham Black, Point Guard

The addition of Thompson sort of stalls things between Arkansas and Anthony Black's younger brother, which didn't always mean he'd end up in Fayetteville either.

That doesn't mean the Razorbacks are out of it yet either as Calipari was in attendance during Memphis' EYBL Session II last month when Black put on a show. However, Kansas, Duke, USC, Auburn, Texas and many others are in hot pursuit of his services.

No. 5 Paul Osaruyi, Power Forward

After almost considering a reclassification to the 2026 class, Osaruyi will stay in high school one more year and enjoy the recruiting process.

The versatile 6-foot-10, 220 pound forward has scheduled official visits with Arkansas and North Carolina, but dates are yet to be set.

He is a versatile big man who is capable of playing either role in the paint with impressive athleticism for his size, solid handles and a nice jumpshot.

Osaruyi is very capable of stretching the floor with his three point shooting and able to run the floor well in transition with plenty of bounce above the rim.

His positional versatility makes him hard to deal with on either end of the court due to his natural movement and wide base that allows him to absorb contact from larger post players.

He uses his wingspan instinctively which allows him to deter shots at the rim, and routinely alters attempts with verticality that has made him a force inside.

Of all the prospects on this list, Osaruyi may be the most realistic target for Arkansas at this stage, and that's a good position to be in going into a critical summer evaluation period.

No. 19 Lewis Uvwo, Center

Arkansas was one of many schools to offer the stockriser following breakout performances at EYBL Session II in Memphis.

At 6-foot-10, 225, Uvwo has shown tremendous defensive tenacity this offseason and continues to emerge as one of the top defensive standouts at the NBPA Top 100 Combine in Rock Hill, (S.C.) this week.

He averaged 10 points, seven rebounds and six blocks per game for his Nightrydas team last month in EYBL play.

He continued his summer surge by displaying his length as a shot eraser, horizontal quickness along the baseline and how springy he can be on either end of the floor. If Arkansas misses on Osaruyi, then Uvwo would be a pleasant "Plan 1B" as he continues to develop as a college prospect.

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