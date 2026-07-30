Razorbacks In Top Seven For Coveted Guard From Chicago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks are among the top seven schools for 4-star guard Devin Cleveland out of Chicago.

Other teams in the running for his services include Alabama, Syracuse, TCU, Michigan, Marquette and Missouri. Speaking of the Tigers, his first scheduled official visit will be in Columbia beginning Oct. 3.

As unofficial visits go, he has been to Missouri twice this summer on May 16 and July 16, went to see the Wolverines on March 8 while still being coached once to Michigan in March, and visited Marquette in June 2025.

Four-star guard Devin Cleveland has cut his list to seven programs, @KayserHoops reports.



Cleveland is one of the top point guards in the 2027 class who will play his senior season for @LaLuBasketball. #30 in the @SCNext 100. https://t.co/aGHexHwDra pic.twitter.com/rYhy0jW3Zc — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) July 30, 2026

If the Razorbacks are truly in consideration for Cleveland, then it likely comes down to coach John Calipari, who has a rich history of elevating talented high school guards into NBA-ready draft picks.

A consensus top-40 prospect, Cleveland is ranked as the No. 32 overall recruit in the nation for the 2027 class, No. 6 among shooting guards and No. 3 among players in Illinois, according to Rivals Industry model.

Cleveland, 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, had a standout weekend during the Nike EYBL Peach Jam earlier this month by averaging over 16 points, four rebounds, and four assists per game. He tallied 26 points, six rebounds, and 4 assists to lift his Brad Beal Elite squad to a 70-66 win over the Indy Heat.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari during game against the Jackson State Tigers at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Other Notable 2027 Targets

With both 5-star guard Davion Thompson and 4-star center Caleb Ourigou each reclassifying to the 2026 class, Arkansas coach John Calipari has recast his net with plenty of options available.

Southeastern Prep 5-star guard Beckham Black, also known as Anthony's brother, is considered the No. 1 prospect in the nation by a pair of services but No. 3 overall by Rivals Industry rankings. Calipari has wasted no time expressing interest in Black, who has put his talent on his display in a big way this summer.

That includes a sensational 37 point effort on 70% shooting from the field against at the Peach Jam along with five rebounds, and four assists at the Peach Jam. As a junior at Southeastern, Black played in 48 games while averaging 16 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals per game.

Charlotte, N.C. native and Compass Prep (Ariz.) standout small forward Demarcus Henry continues to creep up the top five with all the reshuffling in the 2027 class.

He is currently ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect nationally by Rivals and recently included the Razorbacks among his top eight schools.

Henry, 6-foot-7, 200 pounds, stuffed the stat sheet last season for Compass by averaging over 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block per game as a junior.

Last season, he made 159-of-297 field goal attempts (54%), 30-of-86 beyond the arc (35%) and 55-of-72 at the free throw line (76%).

Another new name that has come up in recent days is 5-star point guard Cayden Daughtry out of

Calvary Christian Academy in Ft. Lauderdale. He is the No. 3 player nationally and was prolific as a junior this season, averaging 27 points, five assists, five rebounds, and three steals per game.

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