What Sam Pittman Need to Find During Latest Spring Portal Period to Fill Roster
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks are in need of depth at several positions after multiple departures throughout the offseason. The Hogs have seen 24 scholarship players leave the program with six players since the beginning of spring practice.
A majority of transfer portal entrants were second or third teamers looking for a fresh start elsewhere. Others like punter Max Fletcher, linebackers Chris Paul, Jaheim Thomas, Jordan Crook and sophomore tailback Isaiah Augustave were considered surprises. Arkansas has a few positions short of a true three-deep in the depth chart and need to be addressed accordingly. Most reports have him with two of eligibility left.
LINEBACKER
Former 5-star Georgia transfer Xavian Sorey was a solid addition during the December portal window. The news of his signing sent shockwaves across the SEC as Pittman's wasn't playing around following its four-win season in 2023.
Former Jacksonville State linebacker Larry Worth announced he will transfer to the Razorbacks Saturday afternoon. Worth played extremely well in his first season as a starter. He recorded 63 tackles, 28 solo, six for loss, four sacks, an interception, two pass breakups, three quarterback hurries for a Gamecocks team that went 9-4.
If Arkansas decides to take a second linebacker, the staff is hot on the heels of Nikhai Hill-Green out of Charlotte. The 6-foot-2, 232 pound linebacker signed with Michigan as a 4-star prospect during the 2020 recruiting cycle.
Hill-Green made six starts for the Wolverines throughout the 2021 season. He made 50 tackles and two tackles for loss as a sophomore during the team’s run to its first College Football Playoff appearance.
After not seeing the field in Ann Arbor during the 2022 season, he left for Charlotte. Hill-Green earned third team All-AAC honors this season with the 49ers after recording a career-high 73 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks.
Defensive coordinator Travis Williams leads the charge as Arkansas' linebacker coach. His aggressive approach was very impressive early on throughout the 2023 season despite offensive struggles. His defense was put in peculiar positions time again and seemed to always respond through the first eight games.
OFFENSIVE LINE
New offensive line coach Eric Mateos' rebuild of Arkansas' offensive line is well underway after signing three transfers and two incoming freshman in December. The restructured line allowed quarterback Taylen Green to go virtually untouched during passing situations at the spring game. The running game showed promise but run blocking will need to be emphasized moving forward.
It appears Arkansas has six non-scholarship offensive linemen on the depth chart between second and third team. Mateos may like to add some more beef along the line of scrimmage and have been in the mix with former SMU center Branson Hickman.He chose Oklahoma over TCU and the Razorbacks on Sunday.
The coaching staff has a history of being very selective when it comes to taking transfers. Pittman has stated previously that he won't add a transfer just to take them.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
One of the most underrated assistants on staff right now is Deke Adams. The man deserves his flowers after rebuilding a defensive line that's been one of Arkansas' glaring weaknesses for much of the past decade. Over the past two seasons, the Razorbacks have recorded over 70 sacks and 154 tackles for loss.
Adams has seen success with a variety of defensive lineman, especially along the edge. However, interior play has been solid with transfers and multiple year players. Cam Ball, Eric Gregory and Ian Geffrard are quality players but the Razorbacks could use up to two more at the position.
Former Illinois defensive tackle Anthony Jonnson is a transfer option. This will be Johnson's second time to transfer this offseason as he went from Youngstown State to the Fighting Illini. Arkansas is considered a top school along with Mississippi State, Michigan State and Pitt. He finished started all 13 games for the Penguins last season making 25 stops, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and one fumble recovery.
Kent State transfer CJ West is looking for a new home for his graduate season. The 6-foot-2, 330 pound tackle finished 2023 with 40 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks.
Michigan State transfer Simeon Barrow has been contacted by nearly 30 programs since entering the transfer portal this spring. The 6-foot-3, 290 pound tackle has been highly productive during his college career with 110 tackles, 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in three years.
Within the Natural State border is another transfer in defensve end Keyron Crawford. The 6-foot-4, 245 pound end from Memphis started every game for the Red Wolves last season posting 44 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and forced two fumbles. He had two years of eligibility remaining.
Since the transfer portal opened last Tuesday, Arkansas has added former Florida State running back Rodney Hill and Jacksonville State linebacker Larry Worth.
