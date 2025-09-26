Razorback Report: How to watch No. 7 Arkansas vs. Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas soccer has had a few bumps in the road to start its 2025 season, but are still sitting atop of the SEC standings as they prepare to face Ole Miss tonight.
Losses to Iowa and Duke, plus a tie to Notre Dame evaporated a portion of the Razorbacks’ momentum.
But they’ve regained it now.
Arkansas is 3-0 in SEC games for the third-straight season and drew a little bit of scheduling luck for this season since the only other team ranked higher (Tennessee) isn’t on the schedule.
The Razorbacks do, however, have to face No. 21 Georgia on the road on Oct. 10. The Bulldogs are tied with Arkansas for the top spot in the SEC standings.
Arkansas’s perch atop the SEC standings isn’t anything new, either.
Since 2020, the Razorbacks have won three SEC regular season championships, 41 wins in 51 games, have outscored SEC foes by 80 goals and have made three appearances in the SEC tournament’s championship match.
Add in the fact Arkansas hasn’t lost a home conference game since 2020 against the Rebels and it looks like it’ll be a long day for Ole Miss.
And there’s probably not too many Arkansas fans who will shed a tear over that.
How to Watch: Ole Miss at No. 7 Arkansas
Who: Ole Miss (4-3-1, 0-2-1 SEC) at No. 7 Arkansas (5-2-2, 3-0-0 SEC)
When: 6:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Razorback Field, Fayetteville, Ark.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: Ole Miss leads all-time series 14-17-3
Last Meeting: Arkansas 5, Ole Miss 0
Last time out, Razorbacks: def. Texas A&M, 1-0
Last time out, Rebels: lost to No. 21 Georgia, 4-1
John Calipari and Arkansas men's basketball will continue the CareSource Invitational that supports mental health on October 24 against Cincinnati. The matchup is part of a broader, mission-aligned initiative sponsored by CareSource, a nonprofit managed care organization. The initiative aims to normalize the mental health conversation nationwide, break the stigma and promote the overall well-being of children and teens.
Here’s Arkansas’s men and women tennis players fared Thursday at the ITA All-American Championships:
Arkansas Men’s Tennis ITA All-American Championships Results
Main Draw Consolation Singles Results:
No. 127 Jakub Vrba (Arkansas) def. Henry Jefferson (Florida), 6-4, 6-2
No. 35 Top Nidunjianzan (Princeton) def. No. 27 Lukas Palovic (Arkansas), 6-2, 6-3
Main Draw Consolation Doubles Results:
Alexander Frusina/Khololwam Montsi (Texas A&M) def. No. 25 Connor Smillie/Jakub Vrba (Arkansas), 6-2, 6-3
Arkansas Women’s Tennis ITA All-American Championships Results
Main Draw Singles Results:
No. 18 Carolina Gomez (Arkansas) def. No. 83 Esha Velaga (Pennsylvania), 6-4, 3-6, 6-4
Main Draw Doubles Results:
Annabelle Xu and Martina Genis (Virginia) def. Carolina Gomez/Anet Koskel (Arkansas), 4-6, 4-6