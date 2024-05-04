Razorback Outfielder Breaks Out of Slump to Topple Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Arkansas routed Kentucky 10-3 in its first double-digit run showing in SEC play in the 22nd game of the conference slate. Hagen Smith also pitched six innings of one-run ball, marking his eighth straight start of at least six innings.
Every big moment just happened to find Kendall Diggs. After failing to record a hit in his first two at-bats against Kentucky on Friday, his slump had hit 0-for-15. It had been 10 days since he had a hit and he had already left three runners in his first two plate appearances. However, on a 2-0 count in a 1-1 game with runners on first and second, Diggs lined a two-run double into the right-center field gap that one-hopped the wall as part of a 2-for-4 night with four RBIs.
The three runs provided plenty of run support for Smith who struck out 14, bringing his career total to 324. His only blemish allowed Kentucky to take the lead – an RBI double from Ryan Waldschmidt off the base of the wall in center field to go up 1-0 in the bottom of the third.
Peyton Stovall followed his 5-for-5 performance against Missouri State with another multi-hit night, including a game-tying ground-rule double over the left field wall in the top of the fifth.
The Razorbacks blew the game open with one more in the fifth and a five-spot in the sixth. Eight of the nine starters for the Razorbacks got on base and the Hogs' hitters walked nine times, including a pair of bases-loaded walks from Stovall and Jared Sprague-Lott, stretching the lead to 10-1 before the side was retired.
Will McEntire continued his return to form with two scoreless innings in relief of Smith stranding two runners on first and second in the bottom of the eighth before Dylan Carter got the final three outs.
The Razorbacks now hold the best SEC record at 17-5 and will go for the series win Saturday 1 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.
