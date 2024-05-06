Former Kentucky Forward Commits To Arkansas Following Official Visit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second time this offseason a former Kentucky player from last season has committed to the Razorbacks. Former Wildcats forward Adou Thiero will follow his coach John Calipari after making an official visit with the Hogs’ last Wednesday, he announced via Instagram.
Thiero chose the Razorbacks over North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Indiana and Kentucky. The 6-foot-8, 220 pound forward made 19 starts over 25 games this season, scoring seven points, five rebounds and over one block per game.
He played in 45 games with the Wildcats the previous two seasons. However, he made jumps in production as a sophomore. Thiero improved his shooting percentage from the floor to 49% and was an 80% free throw shooter. His best performance came against Kansas back in November when he dropped 16 points and 13 boards on the Jayhawks, both career highs.
As a recruit, Thiero ranked as the No. 138 prospect of the 2022 class, was the No. 20 combo guard and also the No. 3 player in Pennsylvania. 247sports ranks him as the No. 27 player in the transfer portal and the No. 6 small forward of the cycle.
So far, Arkansas has sent shockwaves with its activity in the transfer portal. Calipari has landed former FAU guard Johnell Davis, who is widely considered a Top 3 transfer. Former Tennessee center Jonas Aidoo committed to the Razorbacks as the No. 11 player in the portal. Thiero joins former Kentucky teammate and No. 49 ranked transfer Zvonimir Ivisic in Fayetteville.
Arkansas’ three transfers join a trio of 5-star true freshman in point guard Boogie Fland and small forward’s Karter Knox and Billy Richmond.
