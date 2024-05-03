Arkansas Now Involved With Utah Transfer Point Guard
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks and coach John Calipari are involved with another Top 15 transfer according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.
Former Utah point guard Deivon Smith is looking for his fourth school in five seasons at the collegiate level, but is taking his time on a decision. Smith began his career in the SEC with Mississippi State during the COVID impacted 2020-21 season. He appeared in 33 games for the Bulldogs as a freshman, starting eight games, and posted decent numbers with five points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal per game.
After a so-so two years at Georgia Tech, Smith transferred to Utah for his senior year and flourished statistically and in the win column. The experienced point guard led the Utes to a 22-15 overall record and 9-11 in the PAC-12. It was Utah’s first 20-win campaign since the 2017-18 season.
247sports ranks Smith as one of the nation’s top available transfers on the market at No. 12 amongst all prospects, No. 3 at point guard and tne No. 5 uncommitted transfer. The 6-foot-1, 175 pound guard averaged a career-high 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds per game this season. He connected on a career-high 47% of shot attempts, 41% from three and 68% at the free throw line.
Calipari will need an experienced point guard to lead his team this offseason with only 5-star true freshman Boogie Fland signed. Smith is a jitterbug with the ability to drive to the hoop quickly. He’s a three-level scorer who makes smart decisions with the basketball which backs up his four turnovers per 100 possessions over the previous four seasons.
Utah had six players shoot 71 or more shots from three with all of them averaging at least 34%. Out of 1,082 total shot attempts, Smith assisted on 18% of them. His ability to distribute and score at all levels would make Arkansas’ offense dangerous when combined with FAU transfer Johnell Davis and also on pick-and-roll sets with transfer Jonas Aidoo.
Smith will visit St. John’s and Rick Pitino this weekend. With Arkansas and Louisville both in the fold now, his trimmed list of the Red Storm, Washington and West Virginia could expand.
