Razorbacks Lose Key Piece of Special Teams to Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has lost another player to the transfer portal. This time punter Max Fletcher is the latest to leave Arkansas entering coach Sam Pittman's fifth season, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.
A native of Melbourne, Australia. Fletcher spent two seasons as a Razorback and had a breakout sophomore campaign. Fletcher averaged 46.9 yards per punt, good for eighth in the nation in 59 punts.
The roster now consists of just two punters – junior Devin Bale and true freshman Sam Dubwig. Bale had two 60-yard punts in the recent Red-White game. Bale, a transfer from Northern Colorado, averaged 41.2 yards on 103 total punts across two years from 2021-22. He has never attempted a punt in a Razorback uniform.
This throws more uncertainty into the special teams unit after two seasons with the stability of Fletcher and NFL Draft bound Cam Little. Alongside Bale and Dubwig battling for the punting job, Matthew Shipley and Vito Calvaruso are battling for the kicking job. With the portal window open, it remains to be seen whether Pittman and special teams coach Scott Fountain look for another punter in the portal.
HOGS FEED:
