Primer for Arkansas' NCAA Semifinal Meet
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas fans are new to the world of the college gymnastics championships, so today is a quick lesson.
Elite 8, but not really
There have been a lot of people on the radio and television describing the Razorbacks' situation as the Elite 8, which it technically is. Only eight programs remain.
However, if fans are looking for an equivalent to the NCAA Tournament, the more accurate description is the Final Four. That's because gymnastics championship meets are done in quads, meaning four teams compete against each other to move forward.
In this case, there are four teams in a grouping on either side of the semifinal bracket competing for one of the four spots in the championship finals that will take place on April 20. The two best scoring teams from each quad at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth Thursday will return to the same floor Saturday to determine a team national champion.
What are the odds?
The chances for Arkansas to advance to the championship round are as about as good as one might hope. Jordyn Wieber had done insane work in lifting this program over the last several years and has had her gymnasts breaking program records all season long.
The No. 7 Razorbacks are grouped with No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Cal and No. 8 Stanford. However, the chances of Arkansas moving on aren't as dire as these rankings might make it appear because the gap is smaller than one might imagine.
The Razorbacks have consistently outperformed Stanford all season. Until recently, the Cardinal weren't even breaking 197.00, which has been the floor of expectation for Arkansas throughout most of the season.
Arkansas went on a three-meet downturn in the middle of the season that kicked off with a disastrous showdown against LSU in a sold out Pete Maravich Center in Baton Rouge. The Razorbacks got in their heads during the toughest stretch of the schedule that included not only going to No. 2 LSU, but also at No. 4 Florida and a neutral site showdown against No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 3 Cal.
Those were the only three meets where Wieber's team scored below 197.00. A short turnaround trip to TWU in Denton following the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, provided the small venue pressure free confines needed to regain confidence and Arkansas hasn't looked back since.
The high point was a program record 198.100 to close out the season against Nebraska to head into the postseason on a high. The Razorbacks lost to Cal at the Metroplex Challenge during its lowest point, but scores throughout the season show Arkansas can take down the Bears if they can continue to perform with the confidence they have shown over the past two months since.
The 197.825 would have beaten Cal four times this season, and the 198.100 to close the season would have either tied or beaten the Bears 11 times. Therefore, there's a real possibility Arkansas knocks off the No. 3 team in this most important of rematches.
The only team Arkansas probably can't beat is LSU. Fortunately for the Razorbacks, they don't have to beat them to make the national championship.
They just have to hold off Cal and Stanford and then they are in position for a puncher's chance to shock the gymnastics world in the finals. To be real, LSU, led by superstar Hayleigh Bryant is the only team with a true puncher's chance against Oklahoma.
Then again, this is a world where Buster Douglas knocked out Mike Tyson in a match few watched because the odds were likely higher he would be killed in the ring by Tyson than beat him, much less knock him out.
Where to watch
Thursday, April 18
SEMIFINAL 1: Arkansas, Cal, LSU, Stanford | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
SEMIFINAL 2: Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Utah | 8 p.m. | ESPN2
