Two Former Kentucky Players Arkansas Should Become Familiar With
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the exodus for Kentucky continues, the move to Arkansas seems to be the way. Transfer forward Jordan Burks has received a 247sports crystal ball prediction to Arkansas by Chris Fisher of CatsPause.
Burks was a 3-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle. During his freshman season with the Wildcats, he appeared in 20 games scoring two points and two rebounds in seven minutes per game this season.
His best performance came against Vanderbilt Feb. 6 inside Memorial Coliseum. He scored a season-high 13 points and five rebounds in 15 minutes. Burks role diminished playing in just four out of the team’s final 10 games, a total of 20 minutes.
The loss of Burks means the Wildcats are without a returning player from last season on next year’s roster. Kentucky is the second SEC program, joining Arkansas, to go through a roster overhaul this offseason.
Another former Kentucky player Adou Thiero is down to five schools, per multiple reports. Arkansas, North Carolina, Indiana and Pitt are in the running. Even a potential return to Kentucky isn’t out of the question.
Theiro averaged seven points and five rebounds this season as a sophomore. He played 21 minutes per game with 25 appearances and 19 starts.
The 6-foot-7, 200 pound wing improved his shooting percentage from the floor to 49% and was an 80% free throw shooter. His best performance of the season came against Kansas Nov. 14 scoring 16 points and pulling down 13 boards, both career highs.
He currently ranks as the No. 22 prospect, No. 4 small forward and No. 10 uncommitted transfer currently in the portal per 247sports.
Arkansas currently has one scholarship player on the roster for next season with the signing of former Kentucky big man, Zvonimir Ivisic. Since the Razorbacks hired John Calipari from Kentucky, there have been strong rumors that many of his players off last season's roster plus signees would follow him to Fayetteville. Only one player remains committed to the Wildcats since Mark Pope officially took over as head coach last Sunday.
HOGS FEED:
• Arkansas hosts another linebacker
• Running back room gets more depth with transfer
• Expect things to ramp up quickly for Razorbacks Basketball under John Calipari
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook