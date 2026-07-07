Arkansas Razorbacks Roster Breakdown on EA Sports College Football 27

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — EA Sports College 27 officially released today to the public for those who purchased the MVP or Deluxe edition, which came with a three-day early release period. The Razorbacks come in as an 80 overall with an 80 overall offense and an 81 overall defense.

Quarterbacks

The Razorbacks' quarterback position is led by redshirt sophomore KJ Jackson, who comes in at 74 overall as of the game's release. Redshirt freshman AJ Hill comes in at 72 overall while Angelo State transfer Braeden Fuller comes in at 70 overall for his redshirt senior campaign.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Jackson's overall is kept the same as last year's game probably due to a lack of playing time, but that could change given he wins the starting job over Hill in fall camp..

Running Backs

The running back room is the high point of the Razorbacks, with junior running back Braylen Russell leading the pack at 86 overall. Memphis transfer Sutton Smith fall in right behind him at 85 overall following a season which saw him eclipse the 1,000 all-purpose yard mark.

Memphis Tigers running back Sutton Smith (5) runs with the ball against the South Florida Bulls during the first quarter at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other notable running backs are redshirt freshman Cam Settles and Michigan transfer Jasper Parker, who both check in as 75 overalls.

Wide Receivers

The Razorbacks have a loaded wide receiver room as the Hogs have more than 8 receivers come in rated 75 and above with the standout of the group being Jamari Hawkins, coming in at 85 following his breakout year at Memphis.

The next highest-ranking Razorback receiver is New Mexico State transfer Donovan Faupel, who is an 83 overall and Boise State transfer Chris Marshal was rated at 81 overall. Among the returnees, CJ Brown comes in at 79 overall, Ismael Cisse at 77 and Courtney Crutchfield at 76.

Tight Ends

Returning junior Jaden Platt leads the charge among the tight ends with an 80 overall rating, but given his breakout redshirt sophomore season EA Sports went on the lower end. Transfer tight end Ty Lockwood and Maddox Lassiter come in next with both given a 77 overall.

Offensive Line

Memphis transfer Malachi Breland leads the pack among offensive linemen at 85 overall, which ranks as the 3rd-highest on the entire Razorbacks roster. Right behind him is redshirt sophomore Kobe Branham at 82 overall.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Josiah Clemons (79) blocks defensive lineman Charlie Collins (9) during the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisiana transfer Bryant Williams comes in at third amongst linemen at 80 overall while redshirt senior Caden Kitler was valued at 78 overall.

Rounding out the group is Ouachita Baptist transfer Terence Roberson Jr., who is a 75 overall after being named a second team All-Great American Conference performer as a sophomore.

Defensive Lineman

Coming in as the highest-rated Razorback is defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr., who comes in at 90 overall following a monstrous season with the Hogs in 2025, finishing the season with 15.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Behind him is David Oke at 81 overall following an injury-prone season with the Razorbacks. Junior Charlie Collins is next, coming in at 79 overall but is poised for a big year in the JACK role.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Xadavien Sims (88) drops back into coverage during the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rounding out the defensive line room are Hunter Osborne Oregon and transfer Xadavien Sims, each coming in at 77 overall.

Linebackers

Returning star Bradley Shaw comes in as the highest-rated Arkansas linebacker, entering the game with an impressive 81 overall rating following a star-studded 2025 campaign with the Hogs.

North Carolina transfer Khmori House is next on the list with a 77 overall rating after an exceptional campaign with the Tarheels as a sophomore.

Other linebackers include Ben Bogle at 76 overall, Ja'Quavian Smith with a 74 overall, and Arkansas native Wyatt Simmons at 72 overall.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Antonio Jordan (19) is tackled by defensive back Jahiem Johnson (20) during the Red-White Spring Game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Backs

A pair of transfers in Jahiem Johnson and Carter Stoumire are bright spot in the Razorbacks' secondary, according to EA Sports CFB 27, coming in at 83 overall, respectively.

Lone returning defensive back Miguel Mitchell comes in next at 80 overall, followed by Maryland transfer La'khi Roland at 78 overall. While cornerbacks Braydon Lee and Shelton Lewis are each rated at 76 overall this summer.

To check out the Full Razorback roster and overall breakdown in EA Sports College Football 27, click the link here.

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