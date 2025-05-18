SEC veteran's experience provides major value to Hogs' secondary
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the Razorbacks newer faces in the secondary happens to be someone with plenty of experience facing highpowered SEC offenses.
Senior defensive back Caleb Wooden made his transition from Arkansas this winter after spending his first three years of college at Auburn.
Wooden was a mainstay in the Tigers' rotation which included nine career starts from 2022-2024, recording 41 tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery.
He entered the portal with plenty of suitors such as UTEP, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Washington State and Texas State but opted for familiarity as his brother, Colby, played at Auburn.
His brother happened to play under then Tigers' co-defensive coordinator Travis Williams and secondary coach Marcus Woodson.
"For me it was familiarity with the coaching staff, coach [Marcus Woodson] and coach [Travis Williams]," Wooden said. "They were already at Auburn. They recruited my brother, so the relationship was already there.
"It was like a family reunion when I came on the visit because there was already a relationship there. And that was a heavy factor in my decision to come here."
While Wooden likely could've gone elsewhere, Arkansas ended up being too strong of an offer for him to turn down.
That led to him committing on the spot to remain in the SEC.
He was a member of an Auburn secondary that ranked No. 52 nationally in pass coverage, giving up just 213 yards per game while only giving up 12 touchdown passes on the season which ranked No. 4 in the country.
"There was definitely the idea to go play at Arkansas just because I already knew T-Will and Coach Woodson," Wooden said.
"I can’t remember exactly how the conversation got started, but I remember Coach Woodson texted my phone and after that, it was, ‘We’d love to get you up here on a visit.’ And I did. I came and I loved it. I committed on my official visit, actually."
Coaches played Wooden at its HOG position this spring which is a hybrid safety/linebacker role for its versatile, physical defenders. He lines up with last year's starter Larry Worth and true freshman JJ Shelton.
"As of late, it’s really been I’d ay 50/50 nickel and safety," Wooden said. "Me and Larry [Worth], we decide. Like, we’ll rock paper scissors, where you want to go at nickel or safety.
"At Auburn, I played nickel and safety, as well. It’s definitely some mix over coming over here to Arkansas. I’d say I’m more comfortable playing safety because that’s what I was recruited as, but I can play both."
The Razorbacks are in need of leadership in the secondary after losing six year veteran Hudson Clark, Marquise Robinson, Anthony Switzer, Doneiko Slaughter and Jayden Johnson from last year due to graduation.
What the Razorbacks did do was land some of the best available defensive backs in the portal such as Jordan Young (Cincinnati), Julian Neal (Stanford) and JUCO transfer Keshawn Davilla.
"[Leadership] is what me and Coach Woodson talked about on my official visit," Wooden said. "Stepping up, being a leader in this room because, like I said, I have that experience.
"I know what it takes to win in big-time football games, I’ve played in big-time football games. Just having that experience that comes with it you have to step up and be a leader because not a lot of guys have played a lot of football, are returning starters or have experience."
Arkansas was one of the worst pass defenses in the country falling to No. 108 nationally while giving up a shade over 242 yards per game. Williams believes Wooden has the goods to impact his secondary immediately.
"He’s doing some really good stuff for us, smart football player and I’m glad we got him," Williams said this spring. "He’s a guy that understands football and is doing some really good stuff for us as well."
Even Worth embraces the relationship forged with teammates and believes Wooden's SEC experience will give the secondary a boost this fall.
""I love all of the [transfers], Worth said earlier this spring. "I love, like, that's one group that I'm very strong on. Caleb, he was a great addition to add from Auburn and I would say, like, just bringing in that SEC experience, that was a very great thing because it's different playing playing in this conference, playing SEC after SEC every single week, you know. So Caleb having that experience already is great."