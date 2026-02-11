Arkansas Softball Heads to Texas with Momentum After Opening Weekend

Arkansas came out swinging in its first tournament of the 2026 season, finishing with a 4-1 record at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic in Conway, S.C.

Now they'll just have to do it again this weekend against a group of teams that's probably a step up from what they saw.

The Razorbacks piled up 60 runs across five games, highlighted by a powerful offensive weekend and strong pitching from multiple arms.

Hogs coach Courtney Deifel met with the media on Tuesday in Fayetteville to talk through what the team showed and what still needs work as they head into their next challenge, the States Up! Invitational in San Marcos, Texas.

“We opened with some good energy,” Deifel said, reflecting on the weekend. “We had a lot of runs, but more importantly, I liked how we competed and how we pushed through in key moments.”

Deifel’s comments didn’t suggest perfection. She was clear that the Razorbacks still have growing to do but she was encouraged by her team’s performance in the opening of a new season.

Arkansas took the offense with them to the opening and racked up 60 runs over five games and 21 in the final game. It's an offense that other teams notice.

Deifel just hopes it travels to Texas this weekend. They will be facing some bigger competition

Bell and Harrison share their perspective

Senior first baseman Tianna Bell and sophomore pitcher-utility Cam Harrison joined Deifel in speaking with the media about their weekend.

Bell had plenty to smile about at the plate. Over five games, she went 11-for-18, scored eight runs, recorded four RBIs and ripped two doubles. When asked about the offense clicking early.

“We had good swings and we stayed ready,” Bell said. “That’s what we’ve been working on, and you could see it in how we approached each at-bat.”

Harrison, who pitched eight innings across multiple appearances, also had positive takeaways. She recorded one save, struck out eight, and allowed just four hits and one earned run over the weekend.

“It felt good to help both on the mound and in other parts of the game,” Harrison said. “We’re building our confidence, but we know there’s room to get better.”

Their voice added context that echoed Deifel’s overall message: the Razorbacks played well, but they’re focused on refining as a team.

Gear up for States Up! Invitational

Arkansas heads to San Marcos this weekend for the States Up! Invitational, where it will face Wichita State, Clemson, BYU and Texas State.

Deifel said this next slate will be a good test of the depth and consistency they showed at Conway.

“We’re going to take what we learned and keep building,” Deifel said. “There were things to like and there were things we’d like to clean up. That’s normal this early.”

The Razorbacks averaged double-digit runs in several games at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic and that balance of offense and pitching has given everyone, including the team itself.

That's something encouraging to talk about as February continues for a Hogs' team with high expectations this season.