Burnham Throws First SEC Tournament Shutout for Arkansas Since 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Wednesday afternoon belonged to Payton Burnham.

The Arkansas sophomore right-hander was in full command from the opening pitch, throwing a seven-inning complete-game shutout to power the Razorbacks past No. 19 Mississippi State 3-0 in the second round of the 2026 SEC Tournament.

The final score didn't tell the whole story of just how well Burnham pitched and the offense gave her all the cushion she'd need with the long ball.

It was one of those afternoons where everything clicked for the Hogs. The pitching was sharp, the defense was crisp and the big hits came when the team needed them.

Arkansas improved its record to 42-10 with the win and earned a spot in the SEC Quarterfinals.

The Razorbacks will face No. 3/4 Alabama on Thursday at approximately 1 p.m. on SEC Network.

Going the distance



Payton Burnham trots back out to the circle, looking to finish what she started



T7 | Arkansas 3, Mississippi State 0 pic.twitter.com/czxndPsCbb — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 6, 2026

Burnham Carries the Load

Burnham didn't give Mississippi State much of anything to work with.

She allowed just three hits and one walk across her seven innings, striking out two batters and never letting the Bulldogs put a serious threat together.

When runners did reach base, she responded with the kind of composure that's defined her season.

It was her 12th win of the year. She's now 12-3 on the season and has thrown four complete-game shutouts over seven innings in 2026.

It was also the sixth complete-game shutout of her career.

The Eugene, Oregon, native's performance also carried some historical weight.

It was the first complete-game shutout by an Arkansas pitcher in an SEC Tournament game since Chenise Delce did it back on May 14, 2022 — a 4-0 win over Missouri that handed the Razorbacks the SEC Tournament Championship.

Delce went seven innings that day, allowing just two hits while striking out five.

Burnham's effort Wednesday had a similar feel.

She got groundouts and flyouts when she needed them and her two strikeouts came at key moments when Mississippi State had runners in scoring position in the fourth inning.

The Bulldogs simply couldn't do much with what she threw.

Bell Gets Arkansas on the Board

The Razorbacks didn't waste much time getting the scoring started.

In the bottom of the second inning, Tianna Bell stepped to the plate and launched a solo home run to center field.

It was her 15th home run of the season, the most on the team, and it tied a single-season career high she first set in 2025 while playing at Cal.

Bell followed her homer with a single later in the game, finishing 2-for-3 on the day.

That early 1-0 lead held up through the middle innings as Burnham kept the Bulldogs scoreless. Arkansas's defense helped too.

Reagan Johnson made a leaping catch at the warning track in the first inning. Atalyia Rijo handled two sharp plays at shortstop.

Ella McDowell made a diving stop on a hard-hit ball in the third before firing across the diamond to Bell, who applied the tag for the out.

Karlie Davison added two steady plays at second base to complete a clean inning.

In the fifth, Johnson came up with another huge play, a diving catch in shallow right-center field that took away what looked like a certain base hit from Mississippi State's Morgan Stiles.

That catch kept the score where it was and set the stage for Arkansas's biggest at-bat of the afternoon.

🥎 🚀



Take it for a trip, 4⃣6⃣



Kailey Wyckoff extends the lead to three!



B5 | Arkansas 3, Mississippi State 0 pic.twitter.com/tFcHfOUKbq — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 6, 2026

Wyckoff's Homer Puts It Away

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Atalyia Rijo laced a double into the right-center field gap to put a runner in scoring position.

Kailey Wyckoff then came to the plate and drove a two-run home run over the right field wall, making it 3-0 and effectively putting the game out of reach.

Wyckoff's blast was the kind of swing that changes momentum in a tournament setting.

The Razorbacks had already been playing solid softball, but that two-run shot gave Burnham breathing room and gave the Arkansas bench something to celebrate.

Dakota Kennedy had a strong day at the plate as well, reaching base in all three of her plate appearances — two singles and a walk.

She combined with Bell to give Arkansas a reliable presence at the top and middle of the lineup throughout the afternoon.

Too easy for 2⃣3⃣ pic.twitter.com/Q3OeAUMuBd — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 6, 2026

What's Next for Arkansas

The Hogs have now won a game at the SEC Tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the stretch from 1999 through 2001.

That context matters for a program that's been building momentum heading into the postseason.

Alyssa Faircloth took the loss for Mississippi State despite a solid effort of her own.

The left-hander allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while fanning two over six innings of work. The Bulldogs finished the game at 38-18.

For Arkansas, Thursday's matchup against Alabama is the next challenge.

The Crimson Tide are one of the top seeds in the tournament and won't be an easy out. But based on what Burnham showed Wednesday and the way the offense has responded with timely hitting, the Razorbacks will head into that game with confidence.

If Burnham takes the circle again or another arm is called upon, the defense behind her has proven it can make the plays that matter most in tight games.

Bell's power, Rijo's speed on the bases and Kennedy's ability to get on base give the lineup multiple ways to create runs.

Wednesday showed what Arkansas looks like when it's playing its best.

That version of the Hogs is going to be tough for anyone.

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