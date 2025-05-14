Fayetteville Regional quick facts: Arkansas' three opponents
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas secured the No. 4 seed for the second time in Sunday, tied for the highest mark in school history.
The chase for the elusive first birth to the Women's College World Series will go through Fayetteville.
This is the eighth straight season that the Razorbacks have made the NCAA Tournament under coach Courtney Deifel.
The first step is to win a home regional, something that has eluded the team over the past two seasons, being bounced from the tournament without making the regional final.
The Hogs have made all three of its Super Regional appearances under Deifel (2018, 2021, 2022), but have lost each time and gone 1-6 in seven games.
Here are quick breakdowns of each team heading to Bogle Park.
No. 1 Arkansas (40-12, 14-10 SEC):
Team Ranks: (NCAA/SEC)
Batting Average: .323 (31st/6th)
On-Base Percentage: .441 (6th/3rd)
Slugging Percentage: .551 (19th/4th)
Home Runs: 70 (28th/6th)
Runs per game : 7.56 (8th/3rd)
Doubles: 80 (46th/5th)
Walks: 256 (4th/3rd)
ERA: 3.00 (54th/8th)
WHIP: 1.30 (33rd/6th)
K/BB Ratio: 1.98 (50th/8th)
Stolen Bases: 35 (214th/14th)
Fielding Percentage: .983 (2nd/1st)
Individual Leaders:
Batting Average: Bri Ellis, .475
On-base Percentage: Ellis, .649
Runs: Ellis, 61
RBI: Ellis, 72
HR: Ellis, 26
Walks: Ellis, 58
Stolen Bases: Reagan Johnson, 19-for-21
ERA: Robyn Herron, 2.50
Strikeouts: Herron, 150 in 128 2/3 innings
No. 2 Oklahoma State (33-18, 13-9 Big 12):
Team Ranks: (NCAA/Big 12)
Batting Average: .297 (94th/5th)
On-Base Percentage: .391 (59th/4th)
Slugging Percentage: .474 (69th/4th)
Home Runs: 51 (65th/3rd)
Runs per game : 4.94 (120th/5th)
Doubles: 58 (194th/8th)
Walks: 164 (114th/4th)
ERA: 2.76 (32nd/3rd)
WHIP: 1.36 (53rd/4th)
K/BB Ratio: 1.92 (60th/6th)
Stolen Bases: 87 (27th/2nd)
Fielding Percentage: .973 (28th/2nd)
Individual Leaders:
Batting Average: Tia Warsop, .358
On-base Percentage: Rosie Davis, .450
Runs: Warsop, 32
RBI: Davis, 50
HR: Karli Godwin, 12
Walks: Davis, 28
Stolen Bases: Morgan Delgadillo, 33-for-40
ERA: Ruby Meylan, 1.61
Strikeouts: Meylan, 229 in 196 innings
No. 3 Indiana (33-18, 10-12 Big 10)
Team Ranks: (NCAA/Big 10)
Batting Average: .368 (1st/1st)
On-Base Percentage: .457 (1st/1st)
Slugging Percentage: .613 (6th/3rd)
Home Runs: 62 (41st/8th)
Runs per game : 7.55 (9th/4th)
Doubles: 107 (2nd/1st)
Walks: 189 (55th/5th)
ERA: 4.34 (180th/12th)
WHIP: 1.70 (199th/13th)
K/BB Ratio: 1.21 (181st/12th)
Stolen Bases: 87 (27th/3rd)
Fielding Percentage: .957 (195th/14th)
Individual Leaders:
Batting Average: Taylor Minnick, .470
On-base Percentage: Minnick, .579
Runs: Minnick, 58
RBI: Minnick, 63
HR: Minnick, 16
Walks: Kinsey Mitchell and Minnick, 31
Stolen Bases: Melina Wilkison, 21-for-24
ERA: Jenae Barry, 4.22
Strikeouts: Brianna Copeland, 141 in 140 2/3 innings
No. 4 Saint Louis (34-22, 18-7 Atlantic 10):
Team Ranks: (NCAA/Atlantic 10)
Batting Average: .269 (193rd/4th)
On-Base Percentage: .383 (86th/1st)
Slugging Percentage: .410 (147th/1st)
Home Runs: 37 (116th/1st)
Runs per game : 5.07 (108th/1st)
Doubles: 68 (118th/1st)
Walks: 236 (11th/2nd)
ERA: 3.12 (62nd/2nd)
WHIP: 1.52 (106th/4th)
K/BB Ratio: 1.31 (106th/4th)
Stolen Bases: 49 (142nd/6th)
Fielding Percentage: .978 (12th/1st)
Individual Leaders:
Batting Average: Abby Mallo, .368
On-base Percentage: Natalie Sullivan, .479
Runs: Sullivan, 53
RBI: Mallo, 80
HR: Mallo, 19
Walks: Chloe Rhine and Sullivan, 37
Stolen Bases: Sullivan, 25-for-26
ERA: Taylor Hochman, 2.38
Strikeouts: Hochman, 108 in 182 2/3 innings
The double-elimination Fayetteville Regional begins 3 p.m. Friday with the No.2/No. 3 matchup between Oklahoma State and Indiana.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Arkansas fans will have to wait a little longer. The Razorbacks get underway at 5:30 p.m against No. 4 Saint Louis and will be streamed on ESPN+