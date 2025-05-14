All Hogs

Fayetteville Regional quick facts: Arkansas' three opponents

Razorbacks' path to Oklahoma City runs through Bogle Park

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks softball coach Courtney Deifel clapping during the team's at-bat against the Kentucky Wildcats at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks softball coach Courtney Deifel clapping during the team's at-bat against the Kentucky Wildcats at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas secured the No. 4 seed for the second time in Sunday, tied for the highest mark in school history.

The chase for the elusive first birth to the Women's College World Series will go through Fayetteville.

This is the eighth straight season that the Razorbacks have made the NCAA Tournament under coach Courtney Deifel.

The first step is to win a home regional, something that has eluded the team over the past two seasons, being bounced from the tournament without making the regional final.

The Hogs have made all three of its Super Regional appearances under Deifel (2018, 2021, 2022), but have lost each time and gone 1-6 in seven games.

Here are quick breakdowns of each team heading to Bogle Park.

No. 1 Arkansas (40-12, 14-10 SEC):

Arkansas' Bri Ellis at the plate
Arkansas' Bri Ellis at the plate against No. 1 Oklahoma as part of a two-homer day. The Sooners won 10-7. / Walt Beazley - Arkansas Athletics


Team Ranks: (NCAA/SEC)
Batting Average: .323 (31st/6th)
On-Base Percentage: .441 (6th/3rd)
Slugging Percentage: .551 (19th/4th)
Home Runs: 70 (28th/6th)
Runs per game : 7.56 (8th/3rd)
Doubles: 80 (46th/5th)
Walks: 256 (4th/3rd)
ERA: 3.00 (54th/8th)
WHIP: 1.30 (33rd/6th)
K/BB Ratio: 1.98 (50th/8th)
Stolen Bases: 35 (214th/14th)
Fielding Percentage: .983 (2nd/1st)


Individual Leaders:
Batting Average: Bri Ellis, .475
On-base Percentage: Ellis, .649
Runs: Ellis, 61
RBI: Ellis, 72
HR: Ellis, 26
Walks: Ellis, 58
Stolen Bases: Reagan Johnson, 19-for-21
ERA: Robyn Herron, 2.50
Strikeouts: Herron, 150 in 128 2/3 innings

No. 2 Oklahoma State (33-18, 13-9 Big 12):

Oklahoma State pitcher Ruby Meylan (66) fields a ground ball
Oklahoma State pitcher Ruby Meylan (66) fields a ground ball in the fifth inning of a Big 12 softball tournament game between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 8, 2025. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Team Ranks: (NCAA/Big 12)
Batting Average: .297 (94th/5th)
On-Base Percentage: .391 (59th/4th)
Slugging Percentage: .474 (69th/4th)
Home Runs: 51 (65th/3rd)
Runs per game : 4.94 (120th/5th)
Doubles: 58 (194th/8th)
Walks: 164 (114th/4th)
ERA: 2.76 (32nd/3rd)
WHIP: 1.36 (53rd/4th)
K/BB Ratio: 1.92 (60th/6th)
Stolen Bases: 87 (27th/2nd)
Fielding Percentage: .973 (28th/2nd)

Individual Leaders:
Batting Average: Tia Warsop, .358
On-base Percentage: Rosie Davis, .450
Runs: Warsop, 32
RBI: Davis, 50
HR: Karli Godwin, 12
Walks: Davis, 28
Stolen Bases: Morgan Delgadillo, 33-for-40
ERA: Ruby Meylan, 1.61
Strikeouts: Meylan, 229 in 196 innings

No. 3 Indiana (33-18, 10-12 Big 10)

Indiana's Kinsey Mitchell (24) with the catch in the outfield
Indiana's Kinsey Mitchell (24) with the catch in the outfield during the NCAA Softball Knoxville Regional final against Tennessee on Sunday, May 21, 2023. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Team Ranks: (NCAA/Big 10)
Batting Average: .368 (1st/1st)
On-Base Percentage: .457 (1st/1st)
Slugging Percentage: .613 (6th/3rd)
Home Runs: 62 (41st/8th)
Runs per game : 7.55 (9th/4th)
Doubles: 107 (2nd/1st)
Walks: 189 (55th/5th)
ERA: 4.34 (180th/12th)
WHIP: 1.70 (199th/13th)
K/BB Ratio: 1.21 (181st/12th)
Stolen Bases: 87 (27th/3rd)
Fielding Percentage: .957 (195th/14th)

Individual Leaders:
Batting Average: Taylor Minnick, .470
On-base Percentage: Minnick, .579
Runs: Minnick, 58
RBI: Minnick, 63
HR: Minnick, 16
Walks: Kinsey Mitchell and Minnick, 31
Stolen Bases: Melina Wilkison, 21-for-24
ERA: Jenae Barry, 4.22
Strikeouts: Brianna Copeland, 141 in 140 2/3 innings

No. 4 Saint Louis (34-22, 18-7 Atlantic 10):

Team Ranks: (NCAA/Atlantic 10)
Batting Average: .269 (193rd/4th)
On-Base Percentage: .383 (86th/1st)
Slugging Percentage: .410 (147th/1st)
Home Runs: 37 (116th/1st)
Runs per game : 5.07 (108th/1st)
Doubles: 68 (118th/1st)
Walks: 236 (11th/2nd)
ERA: 3.12 (62nd/2nd)
WHIP: 1.52 (106th/4th)
K/BB Ratio: 1.31 (106th/4th)
Stolen Bases: 49 (142nd/6th)
Fielding Percentage: .978 (12th/1st)


Individual Leaders:
Batting Average: Abby Mallo, .368
On-base Percentage: Natalie Sullivan, .479
Runs: Sullivan, 53
RBI: Mallo, 80
HR: Mallo, 19
Walks: Chloe Rhine and Sullivan, 37
Stolen Bases: Sullivan, 25-for-26
ERA: Taylor Hochman, 2.38
Strikeouts: Hochman, 108 in 182 2/3 innings

The double-elimination Fayetteville Regional begins 3 p.m. Friday with the No.2/No. 3 matchup between Oklahoma State and Indiana.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Arkansas fans will have to wait a little longer. The Razorbacks get underway at 5:30 p.m against No. 4 Saint Louis and will be streamed on ESPN+

Published
Daniel Shi
DANIEL SHI

Covers baseball, football and basketball for Arkansas Razorback on SI since 2023, previously writing for FanSided. Currently a student at the University of Arkansas. He’s been repeatedly jaded by the Los Angeles Angels since 2014. Probably silently humming along to whatever the band is playing in the press box. Follow me on X: @dsh12

