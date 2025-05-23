LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas, Ole Miss battle for spot in final eight (game 1)
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas takes on Ole Miss in the first game of the Fayetteville Super Regional. Inclement weather in the area forced the game to be moved up from a 7 p.m. prime time start to a 11 a.m. first pitch.
So far, all the higher seeds have lost with No. 11 upsetting No. 6 Texas and No. 12 Florida State upsetting No. 5 Florida State in the first game of the series last night. (Scroll Down for inning-by-inning updates).
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
CF Reagan Johnson
LF Raigan Kramer
1B Bri Ellis
DP Courtney Day
RF Kailey Wyckoff
3B Ella McDowell
SS Atalyia Rijo
C Kennedy Miller
2B Karlie Davidson
P Robyn Herron
Ole Miss:
LF Jaden Pone
RF Lair Beautae
DP Aliyah Binford
1B Persy Llamas
C Lexie Brady
2B Mackenzie Pickens
3B Ashton Lansdell
SS Angelina DeLeon
CF Taylor Malvin
P Brianna Lopez
1st Inning (Top)
Pone flied out to left, 1 out
Beautae grounded out to first, 2 outs
Binford homered to right, 1-0 Ole Miss
Llamas lined out to second, 3 outs
Good first inning for Herron outside of the homer, just 16 pitches.
1st Inning (Bottom)
Johnson strikes out swinging, 1 out
Kramer flied out to left, 2 outs
Ellis walked
Day walked, Ellis to second
Wyckoff homered to left-center, Ellis scored, Day scored, Arkansas 3, Ole Miss 1
McDowell popped out to second, 3 outs
Ole Miss showed no interest in pitching to Bri Ellis, still looking for her first hit of the tournament, but Wyckoff makes them pay
2nd Inning (Top)
Brady walked
Pickens grounded into a fielder's choice, Brady out at second, 4-6, 1 out
Lansdall walked, Pickens to second
DeLeon struck out swinging, Pickens stole third, Lansdall stole second, 2 outs
Taylor Roman pinch hit for Malvin
Roman doubled to left, Pickens scored, Lansdall scored, 3-3
Pone struck out swinging, 3 outs
Herron walked two, took two more hitters to a 3-2 count and Roman banged a ball off the left field wall to tie the game on a payoff pitch.
2nd Inning (Bottom)
Rijo flied out to left, 1 out
Miller singled up the middle
Davison doubled down the left line, Miller to third
Johnson grounded into a fielder's choice, Miller out at home, 5-2, Davison to third, 2 outs
Kramer grounded out to second, 3 outs
The bottom of the lineup continues to produce. Rijo made her first out in about a week, but the Hogs had runners on second and third with one out and could not score. Ellis stranded in the on-deck circle
3rd Inning (Top)
Beautae popped up to short, 1 out
Binford walked
Llamas grounded out to second, Binford to second, 2 outs
Brady doubled to left, Binford scored, Ole Miss 4-3
Pickens doubled to right-center, Brady scored, Ole Miss 5-3
Lansdell homered to left, Pickens scored, Ole Miss 7-3