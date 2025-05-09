Oklahoma makes SEC history, stuns Arkansas in wild semifinal
ATHENS, Ga. — Arkansas blew a 6-1 lead against No. 1 seed Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament semifinals as the Sooners came storming back with seven unanswered runs to sink the Razorbacks 8-6 in walk-off fashion.
Shortstop Gabbie Garcia launched a three-run shot to center field off Arkansas ace Robyn Herron to cap off the comeback in the bottom of the seventh, it was Oklahoma's sixth home run of the day.
Arkansas has now lost 15 in a row to Oklahoma and are 0-9 against the four-time defending champion Sooners under coach Courtney Deifel. Oklahoma is now 29-2 against Arkansas all-time with the last win for the Razorbacks coming in 2009 under former coach Jamie Pinkerton.
The Sooners, led by legendary coach Patty Gasso, became the first team in the 28-year history of the SEC Tournament to win a game after trailing by five or more runs. Teams had been 80-0 when leading by five or more at any point in the game.
The Razorbacks jumped all over Oklahoma starter Kierston Deal. Deal lasted just 1 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on three hits.
Bella Smith didn't fair much better behind Deal, allowing three more runs in just 2/3 of an inning. Arkansas scored in each of the first three innings to build an early 6-1 lead.
SEC Player of the Year first baseman Bri Ellis came into the game accounting for 20 % of Arkansas' RBI's, but it was the rest of the lineup that picked her up on one of her most unproductive days of the year.
Oklahoma's pitching staff retired Ellis all four times on two popouts, a flyout and a groundout. It was Ellis' first 0-for-4 day of the season in the 52nd game of the year.
The rest of the lineup produced around Ellis. Seven of the other eight starters got on base. Right fielder Kailey Wyckoff led the way, going 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBIs.
Starter Peyton Burnham pitched well for the Hogs, but allowed four solo homers in just 3 2/3 innings of work as Oklahoma chipped away at the lead with a barrage of long balls.
Sydney Barker hit two of the home runs for the Sooners, including going back-to-back with Isabela Emerling to cut a 6-2 lead in half to 6-4 on back-to-back pitches in the fourth.
Arkansas will rue its missed chances to add more early in the game. Ellis was at the plate with two outs and the bases loaded in the third, but flew out to center field to end the threat. The Razorbacks never scored again and Oklahoma retired the final nine Razorbacks to come to the plate.
Ellis remains on 26 home runs, still searching for the elusive 27th, which would give her the single-season SEC record all to herself.
The Razorbacks will await their fate on Selection Sunday when the full field of 64 for the NCAA Tournament is revealed. Softball America's latest projections as of Friday have the Razorbacks as the No. 3 overall seed. The selection show will be broadcast 6 p.m Sunday on ESPN2.