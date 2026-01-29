When it comes to Arkansas softball and the All-SEC team, it's not going to be hard for anyone who watched the team last year to guess who has made the preseason All-SEC list.

Senior left-hander Robyn Herron and sophomore infielder Ella McDowell were named to the Preseason All-SEC team, as voted on by the league’s head coaches. The honors came alongside the SEC preseason poll, where the Razorbacks were picked to finish fifth behind Florida and just in front of Texas A&M with the Texas Longhorns picked to win the whole thing.

The recognition puts two well-known players back in the spotlight for the Hogs as they prepare for the 2026 season. Both have already been added national national lists.

Herron and McDowell were each named Preseason All-Americans by Softball America and D1Softball. They were also each chosen to represent Arkansas on the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List, placing them among the top players nationally.

For Arkansas, the pairing represents a dominant history in the circle and youthful consistency in the field — a combination that helped Arkansas win 14 games last year.

Herron’s résumé is built on durability and control. Over three seasons, she has become one of the most reliable pitchers in Razorbacks history, climbing the program’s all-time charts while facing the week-to-week grind of SEC competition.

Her career opponent batting average of .182 ranks first in school history. She also stands sixth in shutouts with 11, seventh in earned run average at 2.23, and eighth in wins with 38.

Herron has also recorded 10 or more strikeouts in a game 10 times during her career, the third-most in program history. Those outings have often come when Arkansas needed steady pitching to settle tight games.

Last season, Herron posted an 18-7 record with a 2.72 ERA across 144 innings. She struck out 160 batters and limited opponents to a .195 batting average.

Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Robyn Herron looks in before a pitch against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in an NCAA Regional at Bogle Park | Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

Consistency at Plate and in Field

While Herron anchors the pitching staff, McDowell’s impact shows up all over the field. As a freshman, she quickly established herself as one of the Razorbacks’ most dependable players while becoming the first freshman in program history to earn NFCA All-America honors as a Third-Team NFCA All-American at third base.

McDowell finished her first season hitting .352 with 63 hits, seven home runs and 54 RBIs. She ranked second on the team in hits and assists, while tying for third in home runs.

She also reached base in 16-game consecutive games while also stringing together a seven-game hitting streak.

Defensively, McDowell delivered just as much value. She posted a .969 fielding percentage with 79 assists and 44 putouts. She went errorless for 29 straight games, a stretch that highlighted how well Razorbacks pitchers can count on her.

Together, Herron and McDowell represent two different stages of development, but similar expectations. One brings senior leadership and experience. The other brings youthful production that has already proven sustainable.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Courtney Deifel walks to the dugout after getting the Ole Miss Rebels out in an NCAA Super Regional at Bogle Park | Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

How SEC Sees Arkansas

The SEC preseason coaches poll placed Arkansas fifth, behind Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Florida. It’s a familiar spot in a conference where depth runs deep and preseason rankings often reflect fine margins rather than clear gaps.

Arkansas won the SEC in 2022, then finished fourth in back-to-back years before settling for fifth last season after the additions of powerhouses Oklahoma and Texas.

The Razorbacks open their season next Friday against Virginia in Conway, South Carolina at the Kickin' Chicken Classic where Arkansas will face the Cavaliers twice, Akron twice and Coastal Carolina in a seris of five games across three nights.

